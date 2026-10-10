Yoo Jae-suk Addresses First-Ever TV Production Cancellation After 35 Years

South Korean entertainer Yoo Jae-suk addressed canceling a scheduled TV production for the first time in 35 years since his debut, explaining in an episode of the YouTube channel Ddeunddeun that receiving an injection in the morning helped him recover by the afternoon.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Differential Diagnosis: Rapid diagnostic screening is important in broadcast settings.

Rapid diagnostic screening is important in broadcast settings. Pharmacological Intervention: Administration of an injection can improve symptoms within hours.

Symptom Onset and Production Cancellation

The incident occurred last month on September 22, when Yoo was forced to halt scheduled shooting for the SBS variety program 틈만나면, due to sudden physical distress.

Faced with the presentation, Yoo expressed immediate concern, questioning whether the symptoms indicated an active COVID-19 infection or influenza.

"I usually endure it even if I am sick. And I had a little fever too. The worrying part was, what if it’s COVID-19 or the flu?" Yoo explained during the broadcast.

Rapid Recovery and Diagnostic Results

Following the morning cancellation, Yoo confirmed that the condition was neither COVID-19 nor influenza. The administration of an injection in the morning reversed the symptoms, allowing for significant improvement by the afternoon.

“I got an injection in the morning, and by the afternoon, I felt so much better,” Yoo noted. Co-panelist BIBI acknowledged the necessity of the medical leave, noting, “Office workers can take sick leave too,” BIBI remarked.

Despite the recovery, when preparing for physical activity later that afternoon, his wife, Na Kyung-eun, intervened to prevent public exposure, cautioning, “If you go out now, rumors will start.” This prompted lighthearted teasing from BIBI, who jokingly dismissed the illness as feigned.

When to Consult a Doctor

Individuals should consult a doctor if symptoms persist.

Public Health Implications in Broadcast Environments

Yoo expressed regret over the schedule disruption, stating, “Unintentionally, I caused worry, and I am so sorry.”