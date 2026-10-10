Texas and Oklahoma Meet at Cotton Bowl for Red River Rivalry

Saturday marks the 122nd edition of the Red River Rivalry, pitting the University of Texas against the University of Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Fair Park. The annual college football showdown brings more than 100,000 people to the grounds, accompanied by an early 7 a.m. opening for the State Fair of Texas. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., with gates to the Cotton Bowl swinging open at 11:30 a.m.

The Contrasting Fortunes of Texas and Oklahoma

The two storied programs enter this weekend heading in sharply divergent directions. Texas commands the No. 1 ranking in the country, boasting a pristine 4-0 record overall and a 1-0 mark in the Southeastern Conference after statement victories over Ohio State and Tennessee. The Longhorns have captured three of the past four matchups in this series.

Conversely, Oklahoma has stumbled out of the gate at 2-2 overall and 0-1 in conference play, suffering early defeats to Michigan and Georgia. The Sooners dropped out of the national rankings after starting the campaign at No. 10. History presents a daunting hurdle for the squad: while Oklahoma claims seven victories over a top-ranked opponent in program history, none of those wins came when the Sooners themselves were unranked.

Quarterback Questions and Local Standouts

Offensive struggles have defined Oklahoma’s early season. John Mateer, a Little Elm native who entered the year with immense expectations following a strong start last season that was derailed by injuries, has already turned the ball over six times. Those miscues have fueled intense questions regarding his long-term grip on the starting job. Oklahoma freshman Bowe Bentley, hailing from Celina, stands among the backups ready to seize the opportunity.

On the other side of the ball, the matchup showcases elite local talent destined for the professional ranks. Duncanville product Colin Simmons anchors a formidable Texas defense and is widely projected as one of the premier prospects heading into next spring’s NFL Draft. Both teams feature defenses that have dramatically outperformed their offenses this fall, mirroring the defensive identity that carried the Sooners to the College Football Playoff a year ago.

Behind the scenes, grounds crews have spent the week transforming the Cotton Bowl—a venue that primarily hosts professional women’s soccer and high school football. The classic paint scheme divides the turf neatly into a crimson end zone and a burnt orange end zone, accented by the freshly applied SEC logo.

Logistics, Stadium Upgrades, and Clear Bag Enforcement

Navigating Fair Park on Saturday requires careful planning due to massive crowds and dual screening checkpoints for both the State Fair and the Cotton Bowl Stadium. Officials strongly encourage attendees to download their game tickets directly onto mobile phones to circumvent potential cellular connectivity bottlenecks at the gates.

Visitors will encounter tangible improvements inside the venue. The first phase of the Cotton Bowl’s renovations was completed ahead of the 2025 game, introducing new escalators, widened concourses, updated restrooms, and expanded hospitality areas. Furthermore, both universities recently cemented their long-term commitment to Dallas by agreeing to a historic contract extension that keeps the Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl through 2036.

Security protocols mandate a strict clear bag policy for all events inside the stadium. All purses, bags, and coolers are subject to physical inspection upon entry.

Concerts and Post-Game Entertainment

Fairgoers looking to extend their Saturday evening can leverage game tickets that double as general admission to the State Fair. Musical acts span multiple stages across the fairgrounds once the final whistle blows. Isaac Sloane takes the White Claw Stage at 5:30 p.m., followed by DJ Trae Ned at the ZiegenBock Stage at Old Mill at 6 p.m. DJ Sober headlines the Bud Light Stage in front of the Cotton Bowl at 7:30 p.m., while Paul Wall performs at the Chevrolet Main Stage in the Fair Park Coliseum at 7:45 p.m.