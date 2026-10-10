Two Arrested on Meth Charges After Traffic Stop in Fruitland Park

Michelle Jean Holman and Jose Luis Cruzado Flores were arrested on October 3, 2026, after a traffic stop on U.S. Holman attempted to avoid police questioning by claiming she was a “YouTube lawyer” before officers deployed a K-9 unit to search the vehicle.

The Midnight Traffic Stop on U.S. Hwy. 27/441

A Fruitland Park Police Department officer spotted a white transit van traveling northbound without illuminated taillights at approximately 2:25 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3. The officer pulled the vehicle over just north of Lake Ella Road. Cruzado Flores, a 45-year-old Summerfield man originally from Puerto Rico, handed over an identification card rather than a driver’s license. When questioned, he insisted he possessed a valid license, but a police database check confirmed no license had ever been issued to him.

The officer then asked the passenger, 55-year-old Michelle Jean Holman of Lady Lake, Michigan, for her credentials. Holman showed immediate reluctance. She stated she was a “YouTube lawyer” before finally disclosing her name and birth date to law enforcement.

The K-9 Search and Drug Discovery

Backup officers arrived at the scene, and police requested permission to search the van. After Cruzado Flores and Holman denied consent, officers deployed a K-9 unit, which registered a positive alert for narcotics. Both occupants were ordered out of the vehicle.

A search of the interior uncovered a black backpack behind the driver’s seat containing men’s clothing, a glasses case with a glass pipe and white residue, and a folded piece of tinfoil holding methamphetamine. On the passenger side, a black purse contained two cut straws featuring white residue and a melted end. Behind the passenger seat, officers found a pouch containing makeup alongside an additional baggie of white residue.

Personal searches of the suspects yielded further contraband. While Cruzado Flores had nothing on his person, Holman concealed a glass pipe with white residue inside her bra against her sternum. She also carried a small pink pouch in her shirt pocket enclosing a container with white residue and a small clear jar of methamphetamine.

Conflicting Statements From the Occupants

Cruzado Flores disclaimed ownership of the contraband found inside the transit van. He told officers he had just picked up the vehicle and knew nothing about the items inside, including the black backpack. However, the backpack contained men’s shorts in a size 36—matching the size Cruzado Flores admitted to wearing.

Following the arrests, both suspects were booked into the Lake County Jail. Cruzado Flores faced charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. He was released after posting a $4,000 bond. Holman was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and secured her release after posting a $3,500 bond.