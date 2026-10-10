ONPE Official Results: López Aliaga and Allison in Tight Race for Lima Mayor

The outcome of Peru’s regional and municipal elections remains locked in a razor-thin margin as official figures creep upward. As reported by El Comercio Perú, the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) advanced its official count to 92.862% for the 2026 Elecciones Regionales y Municipales, maintaining a tense atmosphere across Lima Metropolitana and regional strongholds.

Following the close of voting stations on Sunday, October 4, 2026, the ONPE began processing returns from more than 13,000 enabled voting centers nationwide. Interim ONPE head Bernardo Pachas Serrano publicly addressed the press, opening the electoral results platform for public scrutiny while thanking the Armed Forces, the National Police, the Public Ministry, the Ombudsman’s Office, and the Ministry of Education for securing the logistical rollout.

The Battle for Lima Metropolitana at 92.8% Counted

In the capital, the contest for the municipal seat remains a high-stakes duel between Rafael López Aliaga of Renovación Popular and Francis Allison of Avanza País. López Aliaga holds a lead with 27.70% of the vote, closely shadowed by Allison at 26.83%. The numerical gap between the two front-runners sits firmly at a slender 0.862 percentage points, translating to roughly 44,900 votes.

Behind the top two contenders, Carlos Bruce of the Partido Democrático Somos Perú secures third place with 15.09%, while Daniel Urresti of Podemos Perú trails in fourth with 8.00%. Further down the tally for Lima, Elio Riera of Alianza para el Progreso records 4.32%, Susel Paredes of Ahora Nación captures 3.57%, and Fuerza Popular registers 2.62%.

Legal teams for Renovación Popular and Avanza País have closely monitored the verification of remaining contested or observed ballots alongside electoral officials. Allison argued publicly that the remaining pool of more than 500,000 uncounted sufragios leaves the final outcome open.

Legal Interpretations and Succession Debates

As the ONPE continues processing the final batch of physical tallies, legal arguments have emerged regarding municipal regulations. Representatives for Renovación Popular point to Article 24 of the Organic Law of Municipalities. Under this interpretation, the first eligible councilman—or primer regidor hábil—replaces the mayor in case of vacancy or absence, assuming the mayoral duties via succession rather than direct election.

Photo: Willax

The JNE has urged political organizations and citizens to remain calm, reiterating that these preliminary numbers will transform into official certifications only after all electoral juries resolve pending challenges and nullifications.

Regional Results and Voter Fragmentation in Arequipa

Beyond the capital, regional outcomes have highlighted deep political fragmentation. In Arequipa, Manuel Vera Paredes of Fuerza Arequipeña secured the provincial mayoral seat with 16.8% of the vote. This victory means roughly four out of five Arequipeños voted for an alternative candidate in an eighteen-way race.

Photo: Infobae

Meanwhile, El Comercio Perú examined the broader electoral footprint of major national parties, highlighting distinct hurdles for organizations like Fuerza Popular as regional vote distributions shift away from traditional strongholds.

With the ONPE steadily processing the final fractional percentages of actas, political actors and citizens alike await the formal closure of the count by electoral authorities.