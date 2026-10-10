Virginia Fonseca and Vini Jr. Split Up Again? Influencer Leaves Madrid Without Ring

Virginia Fonseca and Real Madrid player Vini Jr. are facing fresh split rumors just four months after announcing their reconciliation. Reports indicate that the influencer and the footballer experienced a disagreement in Madrid on Friday, September 9, 2025, after which Virginia left the Spanish capital for Miami without wearing her commitment ring.

The reported breakup was initially brought to light by the profile Daily do Garotinho and published by the portal LeoDias on Saturday, May 10. According to the coverage, the couple’s friction in Madrid led directly to Virginia traveling to the United States. Concurrently, additional attention has surrounded the athlete following social media posts from Brazilian model Day Magalhães regarding alleged messages with the player, though independent confirmation linking those messages to the current travel or relationship status is not established. Day also declared that she had not been blocked by the athlete on social media after the publication of the messages.

Despite the widespread speculation across entertainment platforms, Virginia’s team has pushed back against claims of a definitive split. Representatives for the influencer stated that they are unaware of any breakup and clarified that her trip to North America was scheduled in advance to celebrate the fourth birthday of her daughter, Maria Flor, who turns four on September 22. The team also clarified that the trip to Miami was already programmed, without confirming any relation between the displacement and the rumors of crisis in the relationship.

Timeline of the Relationship and Public Milestones

The high-profile romance between Virginia Fonseca and Vini Jr. first entered the public eye in September 2025, when media reports captured footage of the two enjoying a boat ride together in Marbella, Spain. That initial phase of the relationship faced a brief interruption following online disclosures of private conversations involving the player with other women, which prompted a public apology and a romantic hotel proposal featuring rose petals, balloons, a teddy bear, and jewelry in October 2025, an announcement that had great repercussion and surpassed three million likes in little over 30 minutes.

From that point forward, the relationship navigated public scrutiny through social media interactions and frequent European travel until May, when Virginia announced an initial separation.

Official Positions and Current Status

As the situation develops, representatives maintain that the current journey to the United States remains focused on family commitments rather than a confirmed rupture. According to statements provided to entertainment outlets by Virginia’s press team, the travel schedule for the upcoming birthday celebrations in Florida was locked in well before the recent reports surfaced.

Neither Virginia Fonseca nor Vini Jr. has issued a personal public statement confirming whether the relationship has officially ended. Observers and fans continue to monitor their respective social media channels as further details emerge regarding their status.