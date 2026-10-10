US Sanctions International Criminal Court to Cut Off Funding

The Trump administration designated the International Criminal Court (ICC) as a sanctions target on the 9th, freezing its U.S. assets and barring American companies from transacting with the tribunal while granting a 180-day grace period for compliance.

The Bottom Line

U.S. assets belonging to the ICC are frozen, and transactions with American entities are prohibited under the new sanctions.

A 180-day grace period has been established for necessary operations while the administration demands diplomatic and legal shifts from ICC member states.

Global allies including the UK, France, Germany, Japan, and the UN have strongly criticized the move, maintaining support for the court.

Secretary Rubio Announces Sanctions and Asset Freezes

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the sanctions in a video statement released on the 9th, declaring an intent to cut off the court’s funding sources. The measures freeze any assets held by the ICC within the United States and prohibit U.S. companies from engaging in business operations with the tribunal. Global financial institutions holding ties to the United States may face severe pressure to distance themselves from the court, risking a freeze on the ICC’s overall fundraising capabilities.

The United States is not a member of the ICC. The Trump administration views the court as a threat to American sovereignty, building on prior individual sanctions levied against Tomoko Akane and other officials. Designating the entire organization as a sanctions target marks a major escalation in Washington’s ongoing efforts to weaken the tribunal.

Sanction Measure Implementation Detail Asset Freeze All ICC assets within U.S. jurisdiction are frozen. Transaction Ban U.S. companies and entities are barred from doing business with the ICC. Grace Period A 180-day window applies to specific transactions required for ongoing operations.

Political Friction Over the ICC and Prime Minister Netanyahu

In his public statements, Rubio labeled the ICC a rogue institution, highlighting long-standing American opposition to the court asserting jurisdiction over citizens of nations that have not joined the treaty. This friction intensified significantly following the ICC’s 2024 decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The 180-day grace period is intended to cover transactions strictly necessary for maintaining basic ICC operations. U.S. officials described the window as a timeframe for ICC member states to demonstrate progress toward diplomatic and legal adjustments that address Washington’s core grievances regarding the court’s mandate.

Global Backlash from Allied Nations and the United Nations

International pushback was swift following the U.S. announcement. Foreign ministers from eight countries—including the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, France, and Canada—released a joint statement on the 9th expressing deep regret and strong opposition to the sanctions, while reaffirming their steadfast backing for the tribunal’s mandate.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres issued a statement through his spokesperson voicing profound concern over how the punitive measures could impair the court’s capacity to fulfill its duties. In Tokyo, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi posted a message on X stating that Japan consistently values the rule of law within the international community and firmly supports the ICC, adding that the U.S. sanctions run counter to Japan’s diplomatic position and are a source of deep concern.