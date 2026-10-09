Amnesty International Urges Global Resistance Against US Sanctions on ICC

On October 9, 2026, the United States government announced sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC) based in The Hague, prompting international condemnation and responses from European allies.

A Survival Threat to Global Justice

The Trump administration launched the sanctions to defend American sovereignty and protect its citizens from the threat the ICC poses. This escalation follows the ICC’s decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a close U.S. ally accused of crimes in Gaza. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Washington intends to cut off the court’s financial sources and weaken its operational capacity.

Erika Guevara Rosas of Amnesty International condemned the move, stating in an official release that the sanctions represent a deliberate attempt to isolate and ultimately destroy the court. Amnesty International urged the global community to resist the U.S. measures, labeling the actions a “survival threat.”

European Pushback and the European Union Response

Across the Atlantic, European leaders are responding to shield the court. The European Commission expressed deep regret over the announcement and pledged to help the institution continue its work. Brussels confirmed it is prepared to take all necessary measures to ensure the ICC can continue its work.

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten pointed out that the sanctions will not take immediate effect, noting to reporters that this delay provides a window for dialogue in the coming months. Meanwhile, Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen addressed the potential deployment of the European Union’s blocking mechanism, which shields European enterprises from third-country extraterritorial penalties. Berendsen described the mechanism as a nuclear option, confirming that the Netherlands has asked Brussels to prepare.

Entity / Nation Official Position Proposed or Enacted Action United States Defending American sovereignty and its citizens from the threat posed by the ICC. Sanctions targeting ICC finances and operations. International Criminal Court Maintaining judicial functions. Continuing operations under financial threat. European Union Deeply regretful; committed to helping the court continue its work. Preparing measures to ensure the ICC can continue to work. Netherlands Hosting state urging dialogue and preparedness. Calling for dialogue while asking Brussels to prepare.

As Washington pushes forward with its financial restrictions, the coming months will test the resilience of international institutions. Brussels and The Hague maintain that dialogue remains open, even as preparations move forward.