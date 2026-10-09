The United States government imposed sanctions against the International Criminal Court on Friday, October 9, targeting the global tribunal’s financial operations for 180 days.

State Department announcements framed the sanctions as a direct effort to cut the court off from financial resources and diminish its operational capacity. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the institution a “tribunal voyou” and stated that Washington intends to dismantle the court brick by brick unless international allies intervene.

The 180-day directive bans all financial transactions with the ICC. The policy implements administration objectives aimed at neutralizing the jurisdiction, according to the official statements.

Washington Targets Court Resources

Under Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s direction, the White House aims to restrict the court’s ability to operate. “They want more power and the want it at our expense,” Rubio said in the department’s published release.

The administration hopes international allies will alter the court’s trajectory during the 180-day window. “In the case otherwise, the United States will continue to dismantle the CPI, brick by brick, until Americans can no longer be threatened,” Rubio added.

The measures follow closely behind the decision to honor Navi Pillay. Pillay’s prior judicial work includes significant tenure within the institution, drawing renewed global attention to accountability mechanisms.

Metric / Entity Detail Sanctioning Nation United States Target Institution International Criminal Court (ICC) Duration of Sanctions 180 days Key US Official Secretary of State Marco Rubio ICC President Tomoko Akane ICC Member States 125 nations

The International Criminal Court Responds

In an official statement, the ICC condemned the U.S. financial restrictions as a direct assault on the global rule of law. “History will judge this moment,” the court warned, characterizing the actions as an attempt to intimidate staff members and disrupt judicial mandates.

ICC President Tomoko Akane emphasized that the court remains steadfast despite the financial pressure. “The Court will continue to discharge fully its mandate, in complete independence and impartiality, acting solely on the basis of law and evidence, for the benefit of the innumerable victims of grave crimes,” Akane stated.

The institution formally appealed to its 125 member states to take a stand. The court stressed that its institutional survival depends heavily on the actions of the governments that originally brought it into existence.

“Future generations, and above all the victims of mass atrocities, will ask how we responded when an institution created to protect them was targeted,” the court added.