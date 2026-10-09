Katie Zacharia picked as White House press secretary

Donald Trump has chosen conservative commentator Katie Zacharia as the next White House press secretary. Zacharia, a lawyer and communications adviser for Trump Media and Technology Group, would succeed Karoline Leavitt following her departure in late August.

The White House confirmed the selection of Katie Zacharia for the press secretary post. The official announcement noted that the lawyer and commentator has been offered the role, though it remains unconfirmed whether she has formally accepted the position.

Karoline Leavitt’s Departure

The press briefing room has lacked a briefing since September 3, when Karoline Leavitt resigned. Vice President JD Vance addressed reporters and took questions on September 3, marking the last time the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room hosted a formal briefing. Leavitt left the role at the end of August. The New York Times was first to report that Zacharia has been selected for the role.

Before settling on Zacharia, Trump consulted Leavitt personally. Speculation in political circles had previously centered on a long list of MAGA-friendly media figures, including CNN commentator Scott Jennings, ex-Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, and former Trump lawyer Alina Habba.

Trump Media Adviser and Legal Background

Zacharia works as a senior communications adviser for Trump Media & Technology Group, the corporate entity that owns Truth Social. She also serves as general counsel at Fix California, a conservative activist group founded by Richard Grenell, who is Trump’s special presidential envoy for special missions and former head of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Her resume includes a brief stint earlier this year as a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, as well as frequent appearances on talk shows across Fox News and Newsmax. An IMDb page for Zacharia shows dozens of appearances on a number of political talk shows airing on Fox News and other conservative outlets.

Photo: CNBC

Her time at DHS concluded in March after a two-month tenure. Reports at the time suggested she walked out amid controversy surrounding close ties to Corey Lewandowski, though Zacharia denied those claims and stated that constant travel between Washington and her home in California proved too difficult for her family. Zacharia earned her undergraduate and law degrees at Pepperdine University. She later worked in the White House Office of Political Affairs during the Bush administration.

Gym Controversy and First Amendment Stance

Earlier in 2026, Zacharia wrote an op-ed for the New York Post detailing an incident at her local gym over a hat bearing the slogan Make America Great Again . She recounted that the gym’s owner asked her to stop wearing the apparel while working out.

Photo: yahoo.com

“I responded that I would never take my Trump hat off to appease the left,” she wrote. “This is raw, unfiltered intolerance. Freedom of speech doesn’t evaporate at the gym door.” Katie Zacharia

She added, The First Amendment has no 'discomfort' clause, although the First Amendment protects against government censorship of speech, not private businesses.