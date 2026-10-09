West Ham face QPR in Championship London derby clash

West Ham and QPR meet in Round 9 of the Championship season this Friday, 09 October 2026, with kick-off scheduled for 19:00 UK time at the London Stadium. Both sides enter this London derby carrying different ambitions, as the hosts look to continue their strong start while the visitors seek consistency.

West Ham enjoy a formidable home advantage on betting apps, sitting in 2nd place in the table. Meanwhile, QPR arrive on a notable unbeaten away run, setting up a clash defined by tactical discipline against ruthless attacking output.

Championship Form and Squad Momentum

West Ham have enjoyed a stellar start to their Championship campaign, accumulating 15 points from their opening eight league matches. Their attack has proved lethal, netting 22 times across those fixtures to fuel four wins, three draws, and a single defeat. At the London Stadium, they have claimed three victories in four outings. Bowen has spearheaded that charge with four goals and three assists, though a recent League Cup exit to Fulham and a gritty draw away at Millwall prove the Hammers can be vulnerable at times. The team’s probable line-up features Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Morato; Bowen, Mukasa, Engels, Solomon; Piroe; and Castellanos.

On the other side of the capital, QPR occupy 6th place with 13 points from eight games. Their recent momentum has dipped slightly into a sequence of three consecutive league draws, but their real threat has come on the road. The visitors remain unbeaten away from home in the league, collecting two wins and two draws while shipping just three goals on their travels. That defensive wall, combined with two goals apiece from forwards Burrell and Smyth, makes them tough to break down. QPR must cope without the suspended Dennis Cirkin following his red card against Preston, while Glen Kamara faces a potential absence due to a complaint from Finland. Their probable starting XI lines up as Charles; Mbengue, Edwards, Dunne, Adamson; Vale, Madsen, Varane, Poku; Scarlett, and Burrell.

Head-to-Head History and Match Statistics

Recent encounters between these cross-town adversaries favour the hosts. West Ham remain undefeated across their last five meetings against QPR, picking up two wins and three draws. However, the prevalence of draws points to tightly contested fixtures, including a 1-1 stalemate in their most recent cup clash that highlighted QPR’s capacity to compete.

Statistical trends underline the attacking firepower of the hosts alongside the stubborn resilience of the visitors:

West Ham average 2.75 goals per match in the Championship this term, with their league fixtures averaging 4.13 total goals.

QPR concede a frugal 0.75 goals per away game, preserving an unblemished record on the road.

Defender Mavropanos has already chipped in with four goals in seven appearances for the Hammers, while Ilias Chair has contributed directly to three goals in five league outings.

Match Details and Broadcast Information

Supporters aiming to follow the action can tune in through official broadcast channels. Match specifics are confirmed as follows:

Match: West Ham vs. QPR

West Ham vs. QPR Competition: Championship 2026/27

Championship 2026/27 Date: 09/10/2026

09/10/2026 Kick-off: 19:00 (UK time)

19:00 (UK time) Venue: London Stadium

London Stadium TV Broadcast: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Streaming: No broadcast scheduled

As the referee prepares to whistle for kick-off in east London, attention turns to whether West Ham’s relentless home attack can breach QPR’s stubborn away defense, or if the visitors can extend their unbeaten run on the road.