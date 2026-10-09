NASA Releases Massive Artemis 2 Lunar Data Package

According to the agency, this marks the first planetary science dataset captured predominantly by humans in more than half a century.

The complete set of scientific data obtained during the Artemis 2 mission has been made available to the public and the scientific community. The mission carried four astronauts on a journey around the Moon and back to Earth. The material totals more than 800 GB of information and has been integrated into the Planetary Data System, NASA’s public archive for planetary mission data.

What the Artemis 2 Data Package Contains

The newly published archive includes more than 11,000 images and videos in maximum resolution captured by handheld cameras used by the crew and equipment mounted on the Orion spacecraft. In addition to visual records, the package features 8.5 hours of audio recordings capturing the astronauts during their scientific observations of the lunar surface, as well as images that received annotations made by the crew.

The combination of photographs, audio, and annotations preserves both what the crew observed and the decisions they made during their lunar flyby. NASA noted that this represents the first planetary science dataset captured predominantly by humans in more than half a century.

Astronaut Training and Onboard Annotations

Ahead of the flight, crew members Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen underwent classroom, simulation, and field training to build their expertise in lunar geography, geology, and observation techniques. During the mission itself, the crew made rapid decisions regarding which regions to observe and image.

According to the agency, these human perceptions of color and dynamic shifts complement decades of information collected by Apollo missions and robotic explorers. A specific example released by NASA shows a tablet screen used by a crew member during the April 6, 2026, lunar flyby. Over a view of the dark Moon eclipsing the Sun, three astronauts marked impact flashes and their respective locations. Reid Wiseman and Victor Ike Glover wrote in blue and green, respectively, while Jeremy Hansen made notes in red.

Mission Documents and Artemis 3 Planning

Alongside the raw data package, NASA published three related documents: a preliminary Artemis 2 lunar science report, a report on lunar science operations, and a data usage guide. The agency stated that these texts offer an overview of mission activities and a technical summary detailing how the scientific plan was developed and executed.

The newly released information is already being used in the planning of Artemis 3 and subsequent missions.