Putri Marino Wins Face of Asia Award at Busan International Film Festival 2026

Indonesian actress Putri Marino received the Face of Asia Award at the Marie Claire Asia Star Awards 2026 during the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea. Wearing a black-and-white Chanel suit with gold chain accents, Marino accepted the honor alongside prominent Asian film talents, including Fan Bingbing.

The Bottom Line

Putri Marino was honored with the Face of Asia Award by Marie Claire Korea at the 2026 Busan International Film Festival.

She attended the festival alongside co-star Arya Saloka, director Kamila Andini, and producer Ifa Isfansyah to promote their new film.

The recognition highlights her work in Indonesian cinema.

Empat Musim Pertiwi Takes Center Stage at Busan

The international recognition arrives as Marino promotes her latest feature film, Empat Musim Pertiwi (also known internationally as Four Seasons in Java), directed by Kamila Andini. Marino stars as Pertiwi, a woman returning to her hometown after two decades away. The character must confront lingering past trauma and community prejudice while struggling to reclaim control over her life.

Marino accepted her trophy from Christine Hakim, who also stars in the film. During her acceptance speech, Marino thanked Marie Claire Korea, the Busan International Film Festival, and the entire production team. Without them, I would not be here. I would not be able to stand here and receive this award, Marino stated, acknowledging the collaborative effort behind the project.

Red Carpet Appearances and Chanel Styling

For the Marie Claire Asia Star Awards ceremony, Marino opted for an elegant black-and-white Chanel set accessorized with a gold chain necklace. This contrasted with her earlier appearance on the festival’s opening red carpet, where she wore an A-line dress designed by local Indonesian designer Sapto Djojokartiko, accompanied by a flawless makeup look featuring coral lipstick.

Marino walked the red carpet alongside director Kamila Andini, producer Ifa Isfansyah, and co-star Arya Saloka. Saloka plays Bisma, a partner to Marino’s character in the film. The professional pairing follows their previous collaboration in the series Gadis Kretek.

Event / Project Key Personnel Details Empat Musim Pertiwi Kamila Andini, Ifa Isfansyah Feature film featuring Putri Marino and Arya Saloka Marie Claire Asia Star Awards Marie Claire Korea, BIFF Venue where Marino received the Face of Asia Award Red Carpet Debut Sapto Djojokartiko Designer of the A-line dress worn at the opening ceremony

Bridging International Festivals and Local Cinema

Beyond formal screenings and award ceremonies, the cast documented lighter moments from their trip. Social media posts highlighted Marino and Saloka recording a dance video in the streets of Busan, bridging the gap between heavy dramatic performances and festival publicity.

The presence of Empat Musim Pertiwi at the Busan International Film Festival underscores the expanding global footprint of contemporary Indonesian cinema. By positioning local talent alongside major international stars on recognized award platforms, projects directed by filmmakers like Kamila Andini continue to secure vital visibility across Asian and global markets.