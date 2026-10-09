Orbitory City Photo Map App Free Download: Turn Travel Photos into Private Maps

Orbitory, a location-based photo management tool normally priced at US $0.99, is currently available as a free download on the App Store, according to a report by newmobilelife.com. The application organizes user travel photographs into private, interactive city maps by reading embedded GPS metadata.

Automatic GPS Grouping and Map Integration

When travelers capture images with location services enabled, Orbitory processes the coordinates to group pictures by city. These images instantly light up specific points of interest on a visual map interface where memories were created. Tapping on a designated city cluster allows users to browse their travel archive chronologically by date, reviewing the narrative behind each stop.

For images lacking geographic metadata, the software provides manual search functionality in both English and Chinese. Users can query a city name and pull unassigned pictures directly from Apple Photos to integrate them into the map. Once selected, these files automatically drop into their correct geographic slots.

Privacy Architecture and Local Data Storage

The application relies entirely on local device processing rather than cloud synchronization. Original image files remain untouched inside the Apple Photos library, while the generated maps and sorting parameters stay confined to the physical device. The developer implements no user accounts, third-party advertisements, or tracking scripts.

Related App Store Promotions

Alongside the Orbitory promotion, newmobilelife.com highlighted several other software titles temporarily dropping their standard US $0.99 price tags. These discounts include AthleteMania Mind for stress management, Fluency FM for learning English conversation through comics, and Deep Timer for meditation timing. A separate sleep soundscape application, Oasis, has temporarily dropped its usual US $99 price to free.