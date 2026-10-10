Brad Bird’s ‘Ray Gunn’ Lands Mixed Early Reviews Ahead of Netflix Debut

Netflix will premiere Brad Bird’s animated feature Ray Gunn this December, following special screenings this weekend, two months ahead of its wider streaming release. Developed by Skydance Animation, the neo-noir sci-fi project pairs the director with a voice cast featuring Sam Rockwell, Scarlett Johansson, and Tom Waits, though early reviews point to a stark division between atmospheric worldbuilding and narrative depth.

The Bottom Line on Metropia’s Debut

Critical Reception: The film holds a 93% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes from its first 14 reviews, though a 7.4/10 average score highlights a lukewarm consensus regarding its script and pacing.

The film holds a 93% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes from its first 14 reviews, though a 7.4/10 average score highlights a lukewarm consensus regarding its script and pacing. Creative Pedigree: Co-written by Bird and Matthew Robbins, the project marks Bird’s return to feature animation, sporting a retro-futuristic aesthetic blending 1940s noir with alien sociology.

Co-written by Bird and Matthew Robbins, the project marks Bird’s return to feature animation, sporting a retro-futuristic aesthetic blending 1940s noir with alien sociology. Release Schedule: After previewing this weekend, Ray Gunn arrives widely on Netflix in mid-December.

Inside the Alternate-1939 Streets of Metropia

The story unfolds in Metropia, a gigantic city in an alternate future viewed through the stylistic lens of 1939. Raymond Gunn, voiced by Oscar winner Sam Rockwell, operates as the last human private detective in a futuristic landscape. Partnered with an alien named Eye-Ra, voiced by Tom Waits, Gunn takes on a case involving murder, aliens, and a multimedia pop star named Venus Nova, voiced by Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson. Bird establishes the social hierarchy of this futuristic urban landscape through near-wordless introductions, showing aliens relegated to cleaning crews or organized crime syndicates while human residents dictate cultural norms.

Yet, critics note that the plot’s mechanical precision occasionally overshadows its emotional resonance. Variety reviewer Guy Lodge observed that while the mystery zigs and zags breathlessly through Metropia, the characters ultimately want for texture and soul. Similarly, Angie Han of The Hollywood Reporter described the production as a blandly palatable jumble of sci-fi and neo-noir clichés, noting a lack of both visual pop and emotional specificity compared to Bird’s previous work.

Cast Dynamics and Retro-Futuristic Visuals

Visual styling remains a primary focal point across early evaluations. The film translates 1940s fashion—structured suits, silky gowns, and elaborate hairstyles—into a vibrant animated palette, set against hovering yellow cabs and glossy convertibles. Rockwell’s performance draws comparisons not to classic hardboiled archetypes like Humphrey Bogart, but to Ryan Gosling’s comedic, high-minded investigator in The Nice Guys. Gunn’s commitment to doing the right thing, coupled with financial struggles and physical comedy involving a teleportation gun, gives the character a distinct flavor that separates him from traditional noir protagonists.

Photo: in.mashable.com

At the same time, reviewers point to pacing hurdles. Siddhant Adlakha of the AV Club noted that imaginative action sequences frequently collide with confounding plotting and shallow metaphors, resulting in clunky drama. Germain Lussier of io9 echoed those sentiments, writing that while the feature is highly entertaining and lovely to look at, it lacks the specific emotional weight that defined Bird’s previous work.

Production Detail Verified Information Director Brad Bird Writers Brad Bird and Matthew Robbins Producers John Lasseter, Brad Bird, Lisa Beroud, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg Key Cast Sam Rockwell, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Waits, Kathryn Hunter Studio & Distributor Skydance Animation / Netflix Release Timeline Special preview screenings this weekend; wide release on Netflix in mid-December

Streaming Strategy and Unresolved Questions

Netflix’s decision to run preview screenings two months ahead of the official December rollout mirrors promotional strategies typically reserved for theatrical awards contenders. Following the streamer’s Best Animated Feature Oscar win last winter for KPop Demon Hunters, positioning a high-budget animated feature aimed at both adults and families signals continued ambitions in the adult-leaning animation space. However, questions remain regarding how audiences will respond to the film’s tonal mix of Cronenberg-esque slapstick and classic detective tropes once it reaches the broader subscriber base.

"I Thought I Was Ready to Do It a Long Time Ago" — Brad Bird | Ray Gunn World Premiere

While critical aggregators place the initial score high on percentage metrics, the modest average rating leaves open whether the project will generate the cultural footprint of Bird’s previous career or find itself swallowed by the year-end streaming rush.