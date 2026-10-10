Geordie Greep Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegations in Vancouver

Former Black Midi frontman Geordie Greep addressed sexual misconduct allegations on Oct. 8 during a solo performance in Vancouver, British Columbia, as Billboard reported. The musician took the stage at the Pearl venue roughly an hour behind schedule, speaking directly to concertgoers after individuals outside the venue distributed flyers accusing him of rape.

Vancouver Confrontation and the Solo Performance

“Essentially what happened last night, me and some of the band we went out to some bars, we went around, we met people, and it ended up in a situation where really late at a house party, I got the wrong end of the stick with someone who was there, and I made a move, and it didn’t come off,” Greep told the crowd.

Flyers handed out on the street outside the Pearl venue detailed the accusation, reading: “Geordie Greep A Rapist. You know what you did this morning Oct 8th. He thinks he can do what he wants. Let Him Know What Vancouver Tinks of Rapists.”

Addressing the audience before his set, Greep denied the allegation of sexual assault. “I really quickly, of course, apologized, and it was a complete misunderstanding on my part. I felt extremely bad, I feel extremely sorry, and extremely upset about the whole situation. I would never rape a woman. I’m not a rapist. It’s not how that went down.”

Greep performed the Vancouver concert entirely solo. He explained that he dismissed his backing band from the stage for the evening because he “didn’t want to force them to still play a show in the light of that happening.” He also stated that all proceeds generated from the Vancouver performance would be donated directly to an anti-violence organization operating in British Columbia.

“We were unsure what the response would be to all this, and I can only tell you that it’s okay if people want refunds, if they want to leave, it’s fine,” Greep said during his address. “I just wanted to be transparent with you about what happened. I’m very, very, very sorry. I made someone uncomfortable without meaning to. It’s not a good thing, it’s not good.”

Billboard reached out to Greep’s representatives for additional comment regarding the incident.

Canceled Tour Dates and Upcoming Schedule

The allegations and subsequent fallout prompted immediate cancellations across the remainder of Greep’s North American tour. Shows scheduled in Boise, Idaho, on Friday, Oct. 9, and Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, Oct. 10, were called off. Upcoming concerts in Boulder and Denver, Colorado, were also removed from the itinerary.

At press time, the final two stops of the North American leg—scheduled for Des Moines, Iowa, and Omaha, Nebraska—remained active.

Looking ahead, Greep is scheduled to launch a European tour on Nov. 1 in the Netherlands. That itinerary includes subsequent stops in France, Spain, and Portugal, though representatives have not yet clarified whether those international dates will be affected by the ongoing developments.