Google Pixel 11 Referral Program: How to Get 10% Off and Store Credit

The Google Store Pixel 11 Referral Program returns following the August hardware launch, giving current device owners a chance to earn up to $500 in store credit by handing out alphanumeric codes that net buyers 10% off eligible hardware.

How the Pixel 11 Referral Mechanism Operates

Google’s promotional campaign runs from October 1 to November 4, 2026. If you use an active Pixel phone and opted in to receive promotional emails before the campaign launched, you can head to Google’s referral page to generate codes. 9to5google.com reported that participants can tap “Copy code” or input an email address directly on the store’s referral hub. Each code begins with “REF” followed by 23 alphanumeric characters.

When your friend or acquaintance adds an eligible device to their basket on the U.S. Google Store, they paste the code at checkout. The system applies a 10% price reduction. If the buyer drops multiple phones into a single cart, the discount locks onto the highest-value device. Referrers can distribute codes to up to 10 individuals. That ceiling limits total earnings to $500 in Google Store credit per user account.

Device Eligibility and Redemption Rules

Eligible hardware spans the current ecosystem. Buyers can apply the 10% reduction toward the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11, or the Pixel 10a. However, strict restrictions govern the transaction window. Sourced details confirm that codes must be used by November 18, 2026.

The code receiver must be over 18, reside in the United States, stay signed into a Google account, and hold a U.S.-registered Google Pay profile with a valid payment method. Furthermore, the recipient cannot have previously utilized a referral code from this specific campaign. While buyers can stack this 10% discount alongside standard trade-in values or carrier promotions, Google explicitly blocks its use during major promotional events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or December holiday sales, as well as on introductory offers for newly launched devices.

Credit Distribution and Expiration Timelines

Referrers do not get paid out instantly. The $50 credit lands in the referrer’s Google Store account approximately 30 days after the purchase date, which specifically equates to 15 days after the buyer’s return-remorse period expires. If the recipient returns their Pixel phone, the referral reward is entirely voided.

Photo: 9to5google.com

For those who successfully secure their store credit, a hard expiration date applies. Every $50 block of credit expires precisely 365 days after issuance. Google maintains the right to modify, cancel, or terminate the referral program terms at any point.