On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump called for Ukrainian leadership changes, suggesting Volodymyr Zelenskyy had not done enough to end the war with Russia and criticizing him over diesel supplies, as reported by CTV News.

The extraordinary diplomatic intervention arrived just one day after the White House announced a surprise agreement to import hundreds of thousands of tons of diesel fuel from Russia. The transaction aims to lower domestic fuel costs ahead of the upcoming U.S. midterm elections. But the unfolding sequence of events has drawn sharp condemnation from Kyiv and left European allies openly questioning Washington’s commitment to multilateral sanctions.

Trump Points to Kyiv Over Fuel Prices and Combat Tactics

Speaking from Washington on Saturday before departing for a campaign rally in Tennessee, Trump argued that Ukraine’s leadership should be replaced, stating that Zelenskyy had missed numerous opportunities to negotiate an end to the conflict. The American president also suggested that the war would never have started had he been in office in 2022.

According to Politico, the U.S. administration had previously warned Ukrainian officials against targeting Russian oil infrastructure out of concern for global diesel supplies. In his remarks, Trump asserted that Zelenskyy had deliberately ignored those warnings. “He wants to make problems for the world,” Trump said, as quoted by Politico. “He wants to make problems for our farmers, our ranchers with diesel fuel, because Russia supplies a large portion of the diesel fuel around the world… He better damn well stop.”

The White House maintains that the ongoing war with Iran has already severely constrained the global movement of oil products from the Middle East. By shifting the blame for record-high U.S. diesel prices toward Ukraine’s military strategy against Russian refineries, the administration is attempting to manage domestic economic pressures reflected in recent polling.

Deadly Strikes in Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv’s Outrage Over the Diesel Deal

The diplomatic rift deepened on the ground as Russian aerial bombs struck residential buildings in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region on Saturday.

Writing on the social media platform X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy connected the renewed bombardment directly to the newly announced U.S. sanctions relief. “Today, Russia expressed its thanks for the lifting of sanctions on diesel exports by dropping five glide bombs on residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia,” Zelenskyy stated.

According to CBC coverage, Zelenskyy later added in a Telegram post that “Russia’s choice is war.” He warned that every additional billion dollars earned by Moscow from energy exports directly finances weapons components, drone upgrades, missile manufacturing, and the recruitment of mercenaries. In Kyiv, citizens gathered at a war memorial on Independence Square expressed deep frustration, characterizing the U.S. decision as a transactional betrayal that prioritizes American fuel prices over Ukrainian survival.

Photo: Axios

Event / Agreement Detail Volume / Specification Reported Timeline Initial Russian Diesel Delivery More than 300,000 tons Immediate (Announced Friday) Subsequent Diesel Shipment 500,000 tons Scheduled for November Immediate Follow-up Delivery 1 million tons Immediately following November Extended Delivery Schedule 3 million additional tons Within a short period thereafter

The economic mechanics of the arrangement involve substantial volumes of fuel. As detailed in the reporting by CBC, the deal stipulates that Russia will immediately supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel, followed by 500,000 tons in November, one million tons immediately thereafter, and an additional three million tons within a short period.

European Allies Question the U.S.-Russia Energy Arrangement

Across Europe, governments reacted to the U.S. announcement with swift dismay and reaffirmed their dedication to isolating the Russian war machine. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson voiced Stockholm’s official regret over the agreement, emphasizing that energy revenues remain fundamental to sustaining Moscow’s military efforts. Kristersson noted that the European Union is simultaneously preparing its most comprehensive sanctions package to date, which will include 1,600 new listings targeting the Russian military-industrial complex.

Donald Trump Says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Needs to Be Replaced

Meanwhile, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski raised logistical doubts about Moscow’s capacity to fulfill the promised export volumes.