Sunderland 0-2 Brighton: Ten-man Seagulls win to go third in Premier League

Brighton & Hove Albion maintained their grip on third place in the Premier League table on October 10, 2026, securing a hard-fought 2-0 victory away against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. Fabian Hürzeler’s side achieved their third league win without conceding a single goal, despite playing more than half an hour with 10 men following Pascal Struijk’s red card.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Pascal Gross ($): The veteran playmaker continues to deliver elite creative numbers, becoming the oldest player to provide an assist in three successive top-flight games since Ryan Giggs in 2012.

Tactical Control on Wearside

Brighton arrived on Wearside having recently dismantled reigning champions Arsenal 3-0 before the international break, and Hürzeler named an unchanged starting XI. The visitors asserted dominance early, though the initial breakthroughs were squandered.

Sunderland fought to disrupt the Seagulls’ rhythm through Granit Xhaka and Isidor, whose deflected effort struck the outside of the near post in the 22nd minute. Yet, as Sky Sports reported, Brighton’s tactical structure in the middle third stifled Régis Le Bris’s side. Captain Pascal Gross dictated the tempo, pulling strings from deep midfield to keep the visitors’ expected goals (xG) ticking upward.

The Breakthrough and the Turning Point

The deadlock finally broke eight minutes into the second half. Following a long throw into the penalty area that Sunderland failed to clear, Gross squared the ball to Maxim De Cuyper. The defender found acres of space and drilled a low shot past Roefs at the near post to make it 1-0.

The match turned dramatically on 57 minutes. As Isidor broke clear on goal, Brighton centre-back Pascal Struijk brought him down. Referee Thomas Bramall initially waved play on, but after a VAR review led by Neil Davies, the official reversed his decision, issuing a straight red card to Struijk for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Defensive Resolve and Late Insurance

Despite being reduced to 10 men for the final half-hour, Brighton rarely looked troubled. Hürzeler’s low-block and disciplined defensive shape absorbed Sunderland’s pressing attempts. The hosts struggled to capitalize on their numerical advantage, hampered by an uncharacteristically loose performance from Xhaka in possession.

As Sunderland chased an equalizer late in the game, leaving spaces at the back, Brighton exploited the counter-attack. In the 93rd minute, substitute Georginio Rutter did well to hold up the ball before slipping a pass to fellow substitute Jaouen Hadjam. The Algerian left-back drove into the box and fired a precise effort from a tight angle into the bottom right-hand corner, sealing the 2-0 scoreline and prompting a mass exodus of home supporters from the Stadium of Light.

Managerial Reactions and League Context

Speaking after the fixture, Sunderland manager Le Bris pointed to his side’s youth and lack of clinical efficiency. We felt we were not efficient at that moment, Le Bris said. It’s a learning process. We went with Malick [Fofana], 21, Dayann [Methalie], 20 and Jocelin [Ta Bi], 21, so it’s not an easy task to start [your career] in the Premier League in that situation, but this is the challenge.

Photo: The Guardian

Meanwhile, Hürzeler remained characteristically grounded regarding his team’s lofty position in the standings. No. I never did it [look at the table] and I will never do it because results create judgment, the Brighton manager remarked. Performances increase improvements. I think that’s the main focus for us, we still want to improve, we still want to keep going and we always need to understand it’s about doing the basic things right.

The result leaves Brighton safely entrenched in third place with 13 points from their opening fixtures, while Sunderland slip to 16th in the table with four points, facing an introspective week ahead of their upcoming Europa League meeting against Torreense.