Northern Lights Stun UK Observers Across England and Scotland

The Northern Lights stunned observers across the UK on October 10, 2026, delivering rare auroral visibility as far south as England’s south coast during a strong geomagnetic storm. Space weather prediction centres in North America and the United Kingdom tracked an expected increase in solar activity driven by the eruption of a coronal mass ejection from the sun on Tuesday, leaving skywatchers with opportunities usually reserved for trips to Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Greenland.

Solar Explosions Drive Southern Migrations

Space weather prediction centres tracked multiple CMEs heading directly toward Earth. These massive solar explosions triggered strong geomagnetic storm conditions. The eruptions originated from the sun earlier in the week, setting off a chain reaction across the inner solar system. BBC reported that the resulting auroral display stretched unusually far down the British Isles, captivating skywatchers from Scotland down to the southern shores of England. The solar explosions consisted of large expulsions of plasma and magnetic fields traveling at around two million miles per hour. Region 4549 featured a beta-gamma-delta magnetic configuration and was located at N10W29 during the eruption, with separating leading and trailing sunspots and an east-west-oriented delta configuration bisecting the leading spots to increase magnetic shearing potential.

Tracking the Interplanetary Shockwave

The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center issued a G3 geomagnetic storm forecast for October 10, 2026, following earlier predictions of G2 conditions as the interplanetary shockwave approached. SWPC data showed solar wind speeds averaging approximately 350 km/s prior to the CME impact, with the total interplanetary magnetic field ranging from 1 to 6 nT. The north-south component, Bz, remained weakly southward before the disturbance escalated. Additional solar activity originated from active Region 4549, which produced an M6.7 flare accompanied by Type II and Type IV radio emissions. Sagamore Hill station of the U.S. Air Force Radio Solar Telescope Network estimated the Type II radio emission speed at approximately 4,125 km/s, while preliminary SWPC analysis placed the CME speed closer to 900 km/s. High electron flux was expected to persist early on October 9 before falling to normal or moderate levels following the CME arrival by midday UTC, remaining below the high-flux threshold through October 11.

Photo: Secret London

Equinoctial Timing and Optimal Viewing Conditions

Auroras typically peak during the equinox and solstice around March, April, September, and October. The Independent noted that the Moon remained below the horizon during peak viewing hours, providing darker skies that maximized visibility. Ideal viewing conditions required remote areas free from light pollution with an unobstructed view of the northern horizon. The Met Office stated that auroras might remain visible at times over subsequent nights across Scotland and similar magnetic latitudes, maintaining a chance of visibility in Northern Ireland and northern England. Observers quickly learned that the vibrant hues of green, purple, blue, and red—generated when solar particles collide with atmospheric oxygen and nitrogen—often appeared much brighter through a camera lens than to the naked eye.

Photo: The Watchers