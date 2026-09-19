40,000-Year-Old Hidden Cave in Gibraltar Reveals Last Neanderthal Traces

Archaeologists working in Gibraltar’s Vanguard Cave have uncovered a hidden chamber sealed off from light and outside air for approximately 40 ribu tahun. Researchers found marine shells, stone tools, and animal remains within the undisturbed archaeological time capsule.

The discovery of this sealed chamber inside the Gorham’s Cave complex offers insight into the late survival and cognitive capabilities of Neanderthals. Generally, the extinction of Neanderthals is often placed around the 40 ribu tahun mark. However, evidence from the caves of Gibraltar indicates that Neanderthals persisted in this area until roughly 32 ribu tahun lalu. As researchers prepare to take sediment samples from the cave floor to search for DNA, this find bridges gaps in our understanding of prehistoric human evolution, marine resource exploitation, and complex behavioral adaptations.

Inside the Time Capsule of Vanguard Cave

The newly accessed chamber spans roughly 13 meters and forms part of the Vanguard Cave system, which itself rests within the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Gorham’s Cave complex. Sand collapses at the end of the Pleistocene epoch naturally locked the cavity, shielding its interior from environmental disturbance. When researchers from the Gibraltar National Museum mapped the cave’s inner architecture, they identified a fissure in the ceiling allowing access to the untouched space.

On the chamber floor, researchers cataloged faunal remains including bones of lynx, spotted hyena, and griffon vulture. More tellingly, the team recovered a marine whelk shell—an edible sea snail—situated a significant distance from the historical coastline. According to researchers, this artifact points to deliberate transport by humans rather than natural marine deposition. Alongside the biological remains lay stone tools manufactured via the Mousterian technological tradition, a tool-making tradition closely linked to Neanderthal populations.

Challenging the Simple Hunter Stereotype Through Coastal Adaptations

The material culture retrieved from the Gibraltar complex challenges paradigms framing Neanderthals as humans who only hunted animals. Excavations across Gorham’s Cave reveal exploitation of marine biomes, including seals, dolphins, fish, and various shellfish, some of which show signs of processing using tools.

Photo: inet.detik.com

Furthermore, preceding excavations in Vanguard Cave established that these hominins manufactured birch bark tar through a controlled heating process. This adhesive substance could be used to attach handles to tools or weapons. The proximity of a child’s milk tooth near the cave entrance further supports the hypothesis that these cavern spaces were used for daily activities and possibly by family groups rather than just as stopovers for hunting groups.

Site Feature Archaeological Evidence Scientific Significance Vanguard Cave Chamber Sealed sediment, Mousterian stone tools, whelk shells Provides an uncontaminated micro-stratigraphy dating back 40 ribu tahun. Gorham’s Cave Complex Birch bark tar adhesives, marine mammal bones, milk teeth Demonstrates pyrotechnology and potential family habitation. Gibraltar Refugium Deposits spanning 120 ribu tahun of activity Indicates Neanderthals persisted in the area until approximately 32 ribu tahun lalu.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Uncontaminated Context: Because the chamber remained physically sealed from airflow and surface elements for a long period, the sediments inside are preserved for ancient DNA research.

Because the chamber remained physically sealed from airflow and surface elements for a long period, the sediments inside are preserved for ancient DNA research. Behavioral Complexity: The presence of marine resources and manufactured adhesives proves that Neanderthals possessed complex behaviors, contradicting older models of human evolution.

The presence of marine resources and manufactured adhesives proves that Neanderthals possessed complex behaviors, contradicting older models of human evolution. Extended Timeline: Survival data from Gibraltar indicates that regional Neanderthal populations outlasted populations in many parts of Europe.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Future Directions in Ancient DNA Research

The scientific value of the Vanguard Cave chamber extends far beyond physical stone artifacts. Because the sediments avoided modern handling, researchers plan to take samples from the cave floor to search for DNA left by humans or organisms. This methodology allows researchers to study the inhabitants without relying exclusively on skeletal remains.

Photo: inet.detik.com

Cave Chamber Closed For 40,000 Years Found In Neanderthals' Last Hangout

With ongoing analysis involving the Gibraltar National Museum, this discovery opens a window into a critical juncture of human prehistory. As analysis proceeds, the data promises to clarify how these hominins navigated environmental shifts before their disappearance from the fossil record.

References

Hublin, J.-J. (2021).

Nature.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical, archaeological, or professional scientific advice. Consult certified institutions or specialists regarding paleolithic research guidelines.