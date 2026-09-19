Humpback Whale Spotted 60 Miles Inland in California’s Sacramento River

An adult humpback whale was documented swimming in the Sacramento River near Rio Vista, California, roughly 97 kilometers upstream from its normal habitat in the Pacific Ocean. Marine biologists from The Marine Mammal Center are actively monitoring the cetacean, urging boaters and onlookers to maintain a respectful distance to prevent undue stress.

Here is how the unexpected journey unfolded.

An Accidental Catch on the Sacramento River

Denny Glover headed out onto the water for a routine day of fishing for salmon and striped bass. Fishing companions onboard a 6.4-meter boat suddenly spotted a massive spout of water breaking the surface. According to accounts shared with KCRA, the fishermen initially mistook the marine mammal for a dolphin or a marsopa before a distinctive blow confirmed a much larger visitor.

The humpback whale measured significantly longer than their vessel. Observers noted that the animal breathed and submerged at regular intervals, displaying calm mechanics despite navigating entirely freshwater conditions. But there is a catch: scientists remain uncertain whether the creature is simply passing through or dealing with an underlying medical condition.

Tracking CRC-11620 Through Northern California Waters

Researchers quickly identified the individual as CRC-11620 using public photo-identification catalogs maintained by the Cascadia Research Collective. Historical records show this specific whale has appeared 15 times over the past 24 years along the coasts of California and Mexico. The Marine Mammal Center confirmed that the earliest documented observation of this whale off the California coast dates back to 2002, with a more recent sighting occurring in Baja California in February.

But this is not an entirely unprecedented phenomenon.

Marine authorities have tracked the animal’s progress since it entered San Francisco Bay earlier in the week. The whale traveled past the Richmond navigation channel, the northern span of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, and the Carquinez Strait near Benicia before the United States Coast Guard located it further up the delta.

Historical Humpback Incursions in Northern California Rivers Year Whale Name / ID Location Duration in Delta 1985 Humphrey Rio Vista, California Several weeks 2007 Delta & Dawn (Mother and calf) Sacramento River Delta Nearly 20 days 2026 CRC-11620 Sacramento River near Rio Vista Ongoing monitoring

Conservation Strategy and Navigational Warnings

Kathi George, director of cetacean conservation biology at The Marine Mammal Center, emphasized the need for public restraint. This whale is in an area outside of its usual habitat, George explained. Our team is actively monitoring the situation and we kindly ask the public to please avoid altering the course of the whale and allow the animal to decide where it wants to go.

Photo: vistaalmar.es

Meanwhile, maritime enforcement continues to warn commercial and recreational vessels to remain vigilant. Adult humpbacks can weigh up to 35,287 kilograms, making sudden surface breaches a significant navigation hazard in narrow inland channels.

Looking Ahead for Stranded Marine Life

Precedent suggests that large cetaceans can eventually find their way back to marine environments if left undisturbed. Past visitors like Humphrey in 1985 and the mother-calf pair Delta and Dawn in 2007 successfully returned to the Pacific Ocean after spending weeks exploring the delta waterways. For now, researchers in Sausalito continue evaluating the animal’s health trajectory, balancing public curiosity with strict wildlife protection protocols.