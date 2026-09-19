Houthis Claim Riyadh Attack After Airport Fuel Depot Burns

Yemen’s Houthi movement launched missile and drone strikes targeting the Saudi capital of Riyadh on September 19, 2026, setting off air defenses and sending a thick plume of black smoke rising near the main international airport in a major regional escalation.

Airport Smoke and Overnight Air Raid Alerts in Riyadh

Flames and a massive pillar of black smoke became visible near the airport highway, main terminal building, and fuel storage depot at King Khalid International Airport on Saturday. Reuters video and photographs showed the black smoke rising, with flames visible behind what appeared to be fuel tanks. Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for attacking “sensitive” sites in the Saudi capital on Saturday with missiles and drones, an assault that apparently targeted jet-fuel storage facilities and marked the first direct strike on Riyadh in months. The Houthis did not specify what they had targeted in Riyadh, but stated they had also attacked an Aramco facility in the Red Sea city of Yanbu, a key Saudi oil export hub.

Saudi civil defence authorities issued emergency alerts by phone overnight warning residents of potential aerial danger in Riyadh and the city of Al-Kharj east of the capital. A Reuters journalist in Riyadh’s Olaya area heard booms before the all-clear was sent on Saturday morning. Although some alerts had been issued in Riyadh earlier in the year after the start of the US-Iran war, these were the first since the escalation with the Houthis began in July.

Houthi Rebels Launch Missile And Drone Attacks Targeting Riyadh And Yanbu

Coalition Air Defenses Intercept Strikes Across the Kingdom

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthis stated that its air defences had destroyed a missile fired by the Yemeni group toward Riyadh early on Saturday. In a statement, the coalition also said it had foiled attacks targeting civilians in the Saudi cities of Bish and Farasan in the southwest and Taif in the west, as well as Yanbu on the Red Sea coast. The coalition did not say whether there was any damage.

The Houthis said the operation came as a response to an attack in the Yemeni capital Sanaa. On Friday, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group had foiled unspecified criminal attempts in Sanaa, blaming Saudi Arabia and vowing a response. The Iran-aligned group, which seized Yemen’s entire Red Sea coast in a lightning advance this month, says the Saudi Air Force has conducted hundreds of airstrikes against it in recent days.

The Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen and much of the north, have been launching attacks against Saudi Arabia since declaring a naval blockade against Riyadh in July, with strikes targeting Saudi vessels in the Red Sea. The attacks have targeted Saudi cities, energy infrastructure, and shipping, creating new threats to global oil supplies and putting at risk the main alternative Red Sea route for Gulf exports while traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains blockaded.

Why Saudi Arabia Faces Yemen Houthis Alone After US Talks

Large plume of black smoke rises from the fuel storage depot at King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, September 19, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Stringer

Regional Diplomacy and Stalled Negotiations with Washington

The fighting between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia has developed as a new theatre of conflict in the wider war that began with US and Israeli strikes against Iran at the end of February. US President Donald Trump has rebuffed Saudi requests for direct US military intervention against the Houthis.

Yemen's Houthis claim attack on fuel depot near Riyadh airport | DW News

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, told Al Jazeera in an interview aired on Saturday that Tehran wanted the war between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis to end, adding that he believed Yemenis also wanted a settlement with Saudi Arabia. Rezaei also said Iran had conveyed its conditions to mediators for re-engaging in stalled negotiations with the United States, including ending the war on all fronts . Consultations were continuing with Qatari and Pakistani mediators and Tehran was awaiting a response from Trump, Rezaei said.

China presses Iran to help curb Houthis after Saudi appeal

Trilateral Defense Readiness and International Aid Offers

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Saudi Arabia may have military needs due to the ongoing Houthi attacks and Turkey was ready to help under a trilateral defence pact that also includes Pakistan. It was unclear what kind of support Turkey might provide, but Fidan said in an interview with broadcaster NTV that Saudi needs could include some technical issues. The trilateral agreement signed last month stipulates that an armed attack on any of the three countries would be regarded as an attack on all of them.

Photo: reuters.com