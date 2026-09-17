China presses Iran to help curb Houthis after Saudi appeal

China has privately urged Iran to curb Yemen’s Houthi forces following an urgent Saudi appeal, according to Iranian sources.

Beijing’s Private Pressure on Tehran Amid Red Sea Advances

China has quietly asked Tehran to help rein in Yemen’s Houthi movement after Riyadh sought China’s help following a rapid military blitz by the Iran-backed group along the Red Sea coast. While Beijing has publicly called for restraint and dialogue, its private message went significantly further, according to three Iranian sources familiar with the matter.

The diplomatic push comes as the Houthis consolidate territorial gains around the strategically vital Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Analysts note that Beijing depends heavily on Middle Eastern energy supplies, making the stability of these shipping lanes an acute national priority. Chinese purchases accounted for more than 80 percent of Iran’s seaborne oil exports in 2025, averaging about 1.4 million barrels per day, according to commodities data from Kpler cited by Reuters.

“China does not wish to see regional tensions further spill over into Yemen and the Red Sea. Escalating regional instability is not in the interests of any party.” Chinese Foreign Ministry, via Reuters

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi countered that regional peace and stability depend entirely on ending the U.S. and Israeli war on Iran. Meanwhile, Beijing’s latest intervention occurs as it remains unclear how much leverage Tehran can exert over the Houthi leadership.

Houthis reach strategic island at mouth of vital shipping lane

Escalating Strikes and Energy Shocks Across the Gulf

The diplomatic scramble follows one of the most violent weeks of the six-month-old Middle East war. Houthi drones and missiles struck four cities in southern Saudi Arabia, wounding more than 70 people and igniting fires at key oil installations, according to the Saudi-led coalition. Satellite imagery also revealed a fire along Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline, a vital route carrying roughly seven million barrels a day across the kingdom to Yanbu to bypass the Strait of Hormuz.

Photo: usnews.com

The twin pressures on the Bab el-Mandeb and Hormuz chokepoints sent global energy markets surging. Brent crude surpassed $107 a barrel on Friday after reaching $99.46 earlier in the week, its highest level since July.

Houthi Forces Claim Ballistic Missile Strike on Saudi Naval Vessels

Pakistan’s Balancing Act and Regional Diplomatic Churn

As the conflict widens, Pakistan finds itself caught between its defense commitments to Riyadh and its diplomatic ties to Tehran. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi held late-night phone calls with Pakistani Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. Islamabad has faced pressure following the signing of a mutual defense pact last month between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, which dictates that an armed attack on any one of the three countries is to be regarded as an attack on all.

Photo: Reuters

During a weekly briefing, Pakistani Foreign Office spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan declined to confirm reports that Islamabad had passed a Saudi warning to Iran, calling them unsubstantiated , but emphasized that Pakistan would continue pursuing dialogue and diplomacy. Former foreign secretary Jauhar Saleem noted that Islamabad’s diplomatic language on the pact emphasizes deterrence and de-escalation .

Saudi Arabia says Houthis targeted Mecca and warns of red line

Washington Resists Direct Intervention as Risks Mount

Despite mounting appeals from Gulf capitals, the United States has resisted direct military intervention beyond providing intelligence support. U.S. officials are keen to avoid opening a major new combat front, even as President Trump balances pressure from Saudi Arabia.

With diplomatic pathways stalling and maritime traffic facing severe disruptions, the region faces a precarious standoff.