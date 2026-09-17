Slovenian Authorities Remove Biofuel Components From Fuel Pricing Formulas

Slovenian authorities have cut biofuel components from pricing formulas for 95-octane gasoline and diesel, a regulatory change set to take effect on September 22 to curb mounting fuel costs amid volatile global markets.

Motorists across the country are slated to see relief at the pump following government interventions designed to cushion the blow of rising international energy prices. According to announcements from the government communication office (vladni urad za komuniciranje), the revised pricing decree removes biofuel calculation mandates from standard fuel models.

Adjusted Fuel Formulas and the Seven-Cent Diesel Cushion

The regulatory adjustments alter how benchmark prices are calculated for both 95-octane gasoline and diesel fuel. State broadcasting coverage confirmed that the updated decree takes effect on September 22, with the initial pricing calculation covering the observation window from September 14 to September 18, as announced by the government communication office.

Minister Jernej Vrtovec detailed the direct financial impact of stripping out the biofuel component from the pricing equations, stating in a subsequent announcement that through this measure they would mitigate the rise in diesel prices by approximately seven cents per liter.

That specific reduction comes as global market pressures and current stock exchange quotations continue to drive up wholesale energy costs, with the minister noting that the state is utilizing all available options to limit price increases. Even with the formula adjustment, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy noted in its official statement that the obligations of suppliers regarding the achievement of renewable energy targets in transport are not changing.

Broader Economic Relief and Extended Energy Efficiency Subsidies

Beyond altering the fuel pricing calculations, the government issued today a revised decree on ensuring energy savings, extending the temporary reduction of the energy efficiency contribution to zero until December 15. This zero-rating applies directly to motor gasoline (motorni bencin), diesel fuel (dizelsko gorivo), and extra-light heating oil (ekstra lahko kurilno olje).

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Together, the two regulatory shifts aim to lower the final pump prices of petroleum products—which include all levies, contributions, and taxes—as stated by the ministry. Government officials emphasized that the combined measures are intended to shield both households and commercial operators from inflationary pressures and transport costs.

The ministry stated that the measure would have a positive impact on both households and the economy, explaining that lower retail prices mean a lower burden on households when purchasing fuel and lower fuel costs for businesses, while concurrently reducing inflationary pressure and household transportation costs.

Reporting on ministerial statements indicates that Slovenia is still waiting for a decision from the European Commission regarding the possibility of additionally reducing excise duties, with the minister expecting that a positive response could provide additional maneuvering room to cushion fuel prices.

Retailer Margins and the Search for Market Balance

Calls for the complete abolition or additional reduction of trader margins have met with resistance from the administration. Officials pointed out that Slovenia’s trader margin at 11.5 cents per liter is among the lowest in the European Union, and that intervening in margins requires considering trader costs and, above all, ensuring an uninterrupted supply of petroleum derivatives.

Photo: rtvslo.si

Ministers argued that any deeper interference with operating margins must account for the actual business costs incurred by distributors. Vrtovec framed the challenge as a delicate calibration between consumer protection and commercial stability, emphasizing that they need a smart balance, where on one hand they must do everything to mitigate the consequences of high prices for the economy and the people, and on the other hand they must ensure that the fuel supply remains uninterrupted.