9-Year-Old YouTuber Spends $118K of Father’s Company Credit on Ads

A nine-year-old content creator operating the Mighty Mike Plays YouTube channel accidentally racked up $118,000 in Google Ads expenses over three weeks using his father’s corporate credit card. The massive digital marketing bill threatens his father’s marketing career at a major corporation.

Here is the kicker. Dave, the father working in marketing at an unnamed large enterprise, discovered the financial catastrophe only after his superiors and the corporate finance department hauled him into a formal meeting. Instead of a routine check-in, executives presented him with a detailed spreadsheet itemizing three weeks of advertising charges that outpaced normal business expenditures by roughly five figures.

The Bottom Line

The Scale: A nine-year-old accumulated $118,000 in Google Ads spending within a 21-day window to promote Roblox and Minecraft videos.

A nine-year-old accumulated $118,000 in Google Ads spending within a 21-day window to promote Roblox and Minecraft videos. The Fallout: The child’s father faces potential termination from his corporate marketing job and may be held personally liable to repay the debt.

The child’s father faces potential termination from his corporate marketing job and may be held personally liable to repay the debt. The Root Cause: A saved corporate credit card from a previous micro-transaction for Roblox game currency (Robux) enabled Mike to open new ad plans.

How a Simple Gaming Request Escalated into a Six-Figure Audit

The situation began innocently years ago when Dave set up the YouTube channel for his son, Mike, hoping to transition him from a passive consumer to an active creator. Months into the venture, Mike requested funds to purchase Robux, the digital currency powering the gaming platform Roblox.

Dave used his employer’s corporate card to cover the gaming currency. However, he remained unaware that the card details would be stored in the account. When Mike complained that his subscriber count and video views were stagnating, Dave stepped in to assist. He set up an initial Google Ads campaign capped at a modest $20 budget.

Once the initial $20 credit exhausted, Mike independently opened one new ad plan after another, pulling from the saved corporate payment method. The spending for videos featuring Roblox and Minecraft titles continued until the balance swelled to $118,000.

Corporate Fallout and the Reality of Digital Illiteracy

The financial discrepancy surfaced through internal auditing rather than family vigilance. Company accountants flagged the anomalous five-figure surge, tracing the beneficiary accounts back to Mike’s gaming channel and video titles.

Photo: newmobilelife.com

Dave openly admitted his negligence in video statements addressing the incident, noting that management has reviewed the breach. He remains uncertain whether he will retain his position at the firm, admitting there is a realistic possibility he must shoulder partial or total financial responsibility for the unauthorized ad spend. At the same time, Dave emphasized that his son holds zero blame, explaining that a nine-year-old does not fully understand the meaning of a corporate credit card or recognize that large numerical figures displayed on a screen translate directly to real-world money.

View this post on Instagram about year youtuber spends 118k, Mighty Mike Plays From Instagram — related to year youtuber spends 118k, Mighty Mike Plays

Metric / Factor Details of the Incident Involved Party Mighty Mike Plays (operated by a 9-year-old creator) Total Ad Spend $118,000 USD accumulated over a 3-week period Primary Platforms Google Ads, YouTube, Roblox, Minecraft Professional Impact Father faces potential job loss and personal debt liability at an unnamed enterprise marketing firm

As digital ecosystems increasingly blur the lines between entertainment, gaming, and self-service advertising platforms, this incident serves as an expensive cautionary tale regarding saved payment methods on family-accessible devices. Drop a comment below with your thoughts on how tech platforms should handle child safety and payment authentications.