Police link RC Horsch to Philadelphia house of horrors

Investigators have recovered a snuff movie and tied seven missing or deceased women to a Philadelphia property in the North Philadelphia neighborhood of Olney, following the June 2026 arrest of Eugene Horsch and a massive trove of digital evidence linked to his late father, pornographer Raymond RC Horsch.

The Traffic Stop That Unlocked a Philadelphia House of Horrors

The investigation into the Olney property began in June 2026 when police pulled over 44-year-old Eugene Horsch near Independence Mall in Philadelphia, according to the Daily Mail’s investigative reporting. Officers grew suspicious when a female passenger in the car presented identification belonging to 35-year-old Blair Tonzelli, who disappeared in 2023. Inside the vehicle, authorities also discovered two handguns and more than $8,000 in illegal drugs, leading to Eugene Horsch’s arrest on multiple charges including federal firearms violations and fraudulent credential offenses.

That traffic stop opened the door to a sprawling property on West Chew Avenue where Eugene had lived until the death of his father, pornographer Raymond RC Horsch, in May 2025 at age 82. In subsequent search warrants executed in June 2026, law enforcement officials uncovered an illegal gun, a fraudulent DEA badge, a marijuana-growing operation, five urns containing cremated remains, hazardous chemicals, and an overwhelming volume of digital storage. Among the physical evidence were over 50 hard drives holding roughly 600,000 images, 70,000 videos, and 10,000 pages of writings, manuscripts, and drawings containing references to serial killers and disposing of bodies.

Digital Evidence Uncovers Missing Women and Snuff Footage

Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore announced that investigators examining the millions of digital files identified 58 different alleged victims. Five of those women appear lifeless or unconscious in the recovered footage. Sources familiar with the investigation confirmed to broadcasters and news agencies that the victims seen in such conditions include Gabrielle Amarando, Maribel Fresses, and Nicole Fusaro.

Photo: 6ABC

Dangerous chemicals, 55-gallon drum, note mentioning Ted Bundy found at home of Philadelphia

Police have also recovered a snuff movie from the hard drives purportedly showing a woman being killed at the Olney home through strangulation. While authorities have not publicly revealed the identity of the woman in the snuff film, they have notified a relative. Investigators concluded from video evidence that Amarando, who vanished in 2012 at age 22, and Fresses, who vanished in 2018 at age 27, are deceased, although neither of their bodies has been found. Fusaro disappeared in 2018 at age 27. Meanwhile, Blair Tonzelli and Amy McHale, Raymond Horsch’s ex-wife who was last seen at the home before vanishing in 2016, remain missing.

A Former Police Chief Recalls the 2009 Chalfont Arrest

Before the Chew Avenue property drew national scrutiny, Raymond Horsch operated out of a residence in Chalfont, Pennsylvania, in Bucks County. Robert Scafidi, the former police chief of New Britain Township, recalled arresting Raymond Horsch at that Chalfont home in 2009 after a neighbor reported suspicious noises. Investigators executing a search warrant at that time seized nearly 200 marijuana plants, firearms, and identification cards belonging to multiple females. The former police chief noted that the materials were handed over to the district attorney’s office for follow-up.

Photo: yahoo.com

He was a person who worked at being evil. That was his nature. Robert Scafidi, former police chief of New Britain Township

Following the 2009 raid, Raymond Horsch was taken into federal custody and received a 54-month prison sentence with credit for time served in the Bucks County jail, an outcome Action News reported came with unusually light sentencing. Neighbors in Chalfont recalled seeing McHale at the property before she vanished in 2016.

Profiling the Victimology and Next Steps in the Investigation