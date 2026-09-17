Munster pair keen to show provincial form in Irish green

Munster’s interprovincial title champions eye national selection as autumn tests approach. UL Bohemians forwards Jane Clohessy and Beth Buttimer lead a cohort of provincial standouts pushing for international caps under Scott Bemand, aiming to translate their dominant domestic form into the Irish green jersey.

Provincial Dominance and the National Stage

If team sheets were named on form alone, Munster would dominate Scott Bemand’s thoughts. The provincial side secured an interprovincial title last month, piling up eight wins on the bounce across the past two campaigns with an average winning margin of 29 points, according to Rte. That relentless run has left talent bursting through the seams.

Two forwards from UL Bohemians, Jane Clohessy and Beth Buttimer, are now poised to bridge the gap from domestic success to international duty. Heading into the autumn test window, the pair share just one senior cap between them, but that total looks destined to rise in the coming weeks and months. With Ruth Campbell and Sam Monaghan withdrawn from the squad for the opening three games, the door has opened wider for players with sharp match fitness and recent game time under their belts.

Jane Clohessy’s Hard Road Back to Contention

For Jane Clohessy, earning a regular spot in the Irish pack has meant navigating a rocky road of injuries. She made her Ireland debut during the 2025 Six Nations defeat to Scotland, but subsequent heartbreak followed when she missed selection for the Rugby World Cup later that year. Further setbacks arrived in the form of two separate arm breaks—one sustained during the Celtic Challenge and another in Ireland training—which ruled her out of additional Six Nations game time.

Though those injuries forced her to watch Munster’s interprovincial final win over Leinster from the sidelines, her return to full fitness has been swift. The injury was unfortunate, but fortunate that it wasn’t anything worse , Clohessy explained to RTÉ Sport, as reported by Rte. Back fully fit now, thank God. It was not great having to miss out, Very hard watching on (at the final). But then also full of so much pride with the girls. There were times I felt like I was on the pitch with them.

I know I’d left the dugout at one stage for the last maul try. And management were like, ‘you don’t have a bib’. And I was like, ‘I don’t care’. I ran down and I lost my voice screaming at them in the maul , she recalled to Rte. Having logged 80 minutes in round two of the interprovincials—an experience she described as a rude awakening in the second row—Clohessy believes her recent match minutes give her an edge over players returning straight from pre-season.

Munster Rugby Team Squad Announced for Upcoming Match

Beth Buttimer’s Rise in the Number Two Shirt

Alongside Clohessy, Munster hooker Beth Buttimer enters the senior camp as the heir apparent in the number two shirt for both club and country. Having celebrated her 21st birthday just a few weeks ago, the Tipperary native is eager to claim her first senior cap. Her domestic form was nothing short of prolific, finishing with eight tries in four games for Munster.

Despite her standout performances, Buttimer maintains a grounded outlook on the step up to international rugby. It’s going to be a different beast , Buttimer told Rte. It always is coming back into camp. It’s not switching our mindsets. It’s definitely a different ball game, isn’t it? It’s a step up. Just keep tuned in and keep competitive at training.

I think the interpros fell my way. It definitely went well for me. Things fell in front of me and I took them. It was good. It’s good to get a bit of confidence. Beth Buttimer, Munster hooker

Clohessy was quick to push back against her teammate’s modesty. You’re being very humble though (Beth). Things don’t just fall your way , Clohessy added, according to Rte. You worked very hard. You deserved every bit of it. Those player of the match awards they were so deserved.