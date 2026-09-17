Alaska Airlines Launches Choose How You Earn for Atmos Rewards

Alaska Airlines is rolling out its new Choose How You Earn feature, giving Atmos Rewards members 3 ways to earn points and elite status. This structural shift introduces fresh flexibility for frequent flyers navigating airline loyalty programs.

Travelers can now select how they accumulate rewards based on their individual flying habits and spending preferences. The initiative marks a significant update for members looking to maximize value from their airline loyalty.

As major carriers continually adjust their frequent flyer frameworks to compete for business and leisure travelers, Alaska Airlines’ latest rollout provides a clear alternative to rigid, one-size-fits-all earning models. Industry observers note that such flexibility is becoming increasingly central to retaining top-tier members.

How the Choose How You Earn Options Work

The newly deployed feature provides eligible flyers with three distinct pathways to accumulate loyalty benefits. Members can tailor their strategy depending on whether they prioritize status progression, point volume, or promotional bonuses.

According to Upgraded Points, the choices are designed to accommodate different travel patterns, ensuring that infrequent flyers and heavy corporate commuters alike can find a rewarding path forward.

Members can activate these preferences directly through their online accounts, allowing for seamless integration into upcoming travel itineraries. The airline has structured the pathways to ensure transparency, letting participants evaluate potential returns before committing to a specific earning track.

Impact on Elite Status and Point Accumulation

Securing elite status remains a primary objective for frequent flyers, and the updated framework directly influences how qualifying milestones are achieved. By diversifying the earning criteria, the carrier aims to keep elite tiers attainable for a broader segment of its customer base.

Points earned under the new system maintain standard redemption value across partner airlines and eligible award bookings. Frequent travelers are encouraged to review their upcoming flight schedules to determine which of the three tracks aligns best with their annual travel goals.

Financial and travel analysts point out that loyalty program adjustments require careful evaluation by consumers, as promotional structures frequently evolve alongside carrier network expansions. Understanding the underlying terms ensures members extract maximum utility from every flight.

Looking ahead, industry watchers will monitor adoption rates among elite members to see how competitors respond to this tiered approach. Further updates to the loyalty ecosystem are expected as the rollout expands across all eligible user accounts in the coming weeks.