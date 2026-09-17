Economist Charles Goodhart Warns Next Decades Will Be ‘Very Difficult

As the Western world confronts profound structural shifts, economist Charles Goodhart warns that the next thirty to forty years will be very difficult, driven by rising political polarization and the fading of the mid-to-late 20th century economic boom.

The Twilight of an Economic Golden Age

History rarely announces its turning points with a bell. Instead, it leaves us to puzzle over the wreckage long after the tide has receded.

Earlier this year, economist Charles Goodhart sat down for a wide-ranging conversation on the Peter McCormack podcast to reflect on a lifetime of watching macro-economic trends. Approaching his 90th milestone, the emeritus professor at the London School of Economics and former senior official at the Bank of England did not mince words about what lies ahead.

The core of his warning focuses on a simple historical comparison. According to Goodhart, the period between 1950 and 2020 represented an extraordinary anomaly—the best years in terms of growth, living standards, and conditions that the United Kingdom and effectively the Western world has ever seen.

“We didn’t know how lucky we were,” Goodhart observed during the podcast, adding that many of the conditions that gave us that magnificent period are over.

Goodhart’s Law and the Illusion of Central Bank Mastery

To understand why today’s economic landscape feels so brittle, we have to look back at the mechanics of the 1990s. That decade marked the dawn of formal inflation targeting for central banks in the UK.

At the same time, a period of globalization reshaped international trade. Western countries increasingly pushed manufacturing industries offshore, shifting domestic production to services.

Here is why that matters for today’s workers. That structural pivot coincided with a period in which nominal and real interest rates fell in multiple countries simultaneously.

For a long time, central banks looked like masters of the macroeconomic universe. Lowering interest rates made life easier for governments.

But Goodhart points out a humbling truth. Central banks were mostly surfing a wave rather than steering the ship through sheer brilliance.

“The central banks didn’t have any difficulty,” Goodhart explained. Unfortunately, that long-term decline in interest rates from the 1990s onwards contributed to the housing anguish younger people feel today. As interest rates decline, asset values rise relative to incomes—locking younger generations out of the property market.

The Macroeconomic Pressures Ahead

Key Macroeconomic Shifts Identified by Charles Goodhart Era (1950–2020) Projected Era (2026–2060s) Expanding globalization and offshoring Declining nominal and real interest rates Deepening political fragmentation obstructing fiscal reform

When we look at the structural reality of 2026, the challenges multiply. Goodhart emphasizes that growing political polarization will make it harder for democracies to navigate necessary policy shifts.

Tax systems will have to be overhauled.

Goodhart has long maintained a characteristically pragmatic approach to pessimism. As he wryly noted during his interview, he prefers pessimism because if you are wrong, you are happy, because things are actually better than you feared. But if an optimist is wrong, the resulting shock is doubly awful, because not only were you wrong, but things are worse than you expected.

What This Means for the Global Horizon

The divergence between the post-WWII economic miracle and the coming decades forces a hard look at international resilience.

Photo: www-green.cache-green.aws.rnz.net.nz

How do you think your local economy is preparing for this shift in macroeconomic gravity? Let us know your thoughts in the discussion below.