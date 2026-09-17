House Votes to Hold Billionaire Leon Black in Contempt Over Epstein Probe

House Unanimously Adopts Resolution Holding Billionaire Leon Black in Contempt Over Epstein Investigation

The House of Representatives unanimously adopted a resolution on Wednesday to hold billionaire investor Leon Black in contempt of Congress. The vote follows Black’s refusal to comply with two subpoenas issued during the House Oversight Committee’s ongoing investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the government’s handling of related inquiries.

The Bottom Line The Vote: The House unanimously approved the contempt resolution on Wednesday, following a 41-0 vote by the House Oversight Committee earlier in the week.

The House unanimously approved the contempt resolution on Wednesday, following a 41-0 vote by the House Oversight Committee earlier in the week. The Defiance: Black bucked subpoenas requiring him to testify under oath at a closed-door deposition on Sept. 3 and to hand over requested nondisclosure agreements.

Black bucked subpoenas requiring him to testify under oath at a closed-door deposition on Sept. 3 and to hand over requested nondisclosure agreements. Next Steps: The resolution moves to House Speaker Mike Johnson for certification before heading to U.S.

The Anatomy of a Congressional Clash

The legislative showdown centers on Leon Black’s financial ties to Jeffrey Epstein, which came under intense scrutiny after the billionaire maintained a social relationship with Epstein since the mid-1990s. According to the Senate Finance Committee, Black eventually paid Epstein more than $170 million for what was categorized as “tax and estate planning advice.” While Black voluntarily appeared before the Oversight panel in June, he prematurely left the closed-door interview and subsequently refused to sit for the Sept. 3 deposition.

View this post on Instagram about house votes hold billionaire, Leon Black contempt resolution From Instagram — related to house votes hold billionaire, Leon Black contempt resolution

Here is the kicker: the Oversight panel isn’t just looking at the millions exchanged. Investigators have also subpoenaed nondisclosure agreements tied to Black’s career. Black’s defense team, led by attorneys Susan Estrich and Aaron Cutler, blasted the committee’s demands as “outrageous” and insisted they will fight the resolution.

“The Committee has continued to insist on looking for information that does not exist,” Estrich and Cutler stated, adding that investigators are seeking “questions about every NDA Mr. Black ever signed, including with business partners over his 50 year career and also with individuals who he never met. This is absurd.”

Inside the Congressional Inquiry and Legal Stakes

Black has consistently denied wrongdoing or any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes. His legal representatives emphasized that he “never abused a woman,” “never was with an underage woman,” “never engaged in sex trafficking,” “never paid Epstein for access to women,” and “was never blackmailed by Epstein.” Furthermore, his attorneys noted that Black “has repeatedly said that he feels terrible for Epstein’s victims and that he regrets ever doing business with Epstein.”

Photo: abcnews.com

Moments before the House approved the measure, Rep. Robert Garcia, the ranking Democrat on the Oversight panel, underscored the significance of the move to reporters.

“This is an important step towards justice, but there is just an enormous amount of work to be done,” Garcia said, pointing to what he characterized as a broader administrative cover-up from the beginning.

House committee votes to hold Leon Black in contempt

Stage of Proceeding Action Taken Key Entities Involved Committee Vote Passed 41-0 on Tuesday House Oversight Committee House Floor Vote Unanimously adopted on Wednesday House of Representatives Next Judicial Review Pending certification and referral House Speaker Mike Johnson & U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro

With the House adopting the resolution, the procedural baton passes to House Speaker Mike Johnson for official certification. Once certified, the matter will be transmitted to Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia. From there, Pirro holds the authority to bring the matter before a federal grand jury, which possesses the power to issue a criminal indictment potentially carrying fines or imprisonment.

The Department of Justice signalled readiness to evaluate the referral. A DOJ spokesperson stated following Wednesday’s House vote that Pirro “will not hesitate to pursue additional cases where the evidence supports,” emphasizing that the agency takes contempt of Congress allegations seriously. The spokesperson added that for the past 18 months, the department has maintained its commitment to following additional investigative leads concerning Epstein.

If the DOJ acts upon the criminal referral, it would represent one of the few remaining active legal pathways related to the Epstein fallout.