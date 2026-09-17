Thuis Lemelerveld Celebrates 12.5 Year Anniversary with Successful Open Day

Thuis Lemelerveld, a specialized residential care facility for young adults with severe multiple disabilities in Overijssel, celebrated its twelfth and a half anniversary with a public open house on Saturday, September 12, 2026, welcoming local visitors to its Knuvendijk 1 location between 11:30 and 15:00 hours.

The Bottom Line The Milestone: Thuis Lemelerveld marked twelve and a half years of operation on Saturday, September 12, 2026, hosting a public open day organized by founder Marijke Harink and husband Wim Veltmaat.

Thuis Lemelerveld marked twelve and a half years of operation on Saturday, September 12, 2026, hosting a public open day organized by founder Marijke Harink and husband Wim Veltmaat. The Care Model: Operating around a restored farmhouse on Knuvendijk 1, the facility provides 24-hour professional guidance for eight residents requiring intensive care packages (Zorgzwaartepakket 6 to 7 and “meerzorg”).

Operating around a restored farmhouse on Knuvendijk 1, the facility provides 24-hour professional guidance for eight residents requiring intensive care packages (Zorgzwaartepakket 6 to 7 and “meerzorg”). Community Roots: Initiated entirely through private enterprise, the 22-professional team and local volunteers rely on personal budgets (persoonsgebonden budget) while actively engaging with nearby Lemelerveld village life.

Inside the Knuvendijk Residential Model

When founder Marijke Harink first mapped out her vision for a localized care alternative, the landscape for young adults with severe intellectual and physical impairments offered painfully few bespoke choices. The resulting solution was built around an old, dilapidated farmhouse requiring extensive structural renovation. With her husband Wim Veltmaat—who transitioned from running an independent construction business to full-time care and site maintenance—the couple transformed the property into eight dedicated apartments alongside shared community spaces.

Six of the original eight residents have lived on the premises continuously since the facility opened its doors in 2014. The organizational structure has matured from a traditional partnership (VOF) into a formal private company (BV) complete with an administrative board and an oversight supervisory board, ensuring operational continuity independent of its founders.

Daily Routine and Sensory Architecture

Life at Thuis Lemelerveld is intentionally structured around sensory stimulation and structured daily work programs. Beyond the eight private living quarters, the spacious grounds incorporate vegetable gardens, a greenhouse, a woodworking shop, and dedicated animal care zones featuring goats, ponies, and running ducks.

Photo: sallandcentraal.nl

The architecture of the site directly serves its therapeutic goals. Residents experience a completely belevingsgericht (experience-oriented) environment where seasonal growth, outdoor nature access, and specialized relaxation zones like a dedicated “snoezel” room provide reliable sensory grounding. Day-to-day operations are sustained by a dedicated staff of 22 professionals, six volunteers, and one to two rotating interns, funded entirely through individual client personal care budgets (PGB) channeled via the regional care office (Zorgkantoor).

Thuis Lemelerveld Operational Overview Operational Metric Facility Detail Established 2014 (Celebrated 12.5-year anniversary in September 2026) Location Knuvendijk 1, Lemelerveld (Overijssel) Resident Capacity 8 young adults with intensive care needs (ZZP 6-7 + meerzorg) Staffing Structure 22 professionals, 6 volunteers, 1-2 interns Funding Source Personal Budgets (Persoonsgebonden Budget via Zorgkantoor)

Protecting Independence from Corporate Consolidation

But Thuis Lemelerveld remains fiercely independent. Marijke Harink has repeatedly emphasized that the current administrative framework is specifically designed to function without her and Wim’s direct daily oversight when the time comes. The explicit goal is to hand the keys over to a successor team dedicated to preserving its intimate, small-scale ethos rather than letting a massive healthcare conglomerate absorb it.

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That protective stance is reinforced by how deeply integrated the property is with the surrounding village of Lemelerveld. Residents do their routine shopping locally, participate in community fixtures like Brugstede, and utilize the local kulturhus. By throwing open the gates for their anniversary open house, the organizers aimed to offer a tangible expression of gratitude to neighbors who have quietly supported the project for over a decade.

What are your thoughts on how local, private initiatives can better scale without losing their community soul? Drop a note in the comments below.