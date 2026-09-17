Jan Hřebejk’s New TV Series “Na Telo” Panned by Viewers and Critics

Despite winning the ratings slot, the comedy-drama faced severe critical backlash and a meager 36% score on ČSFD, sparking intense debate over viewer fatigue and tonal misfires.

The Bottom Line The Ratings Win: The series debut pulled in 759,000 viewers aged 15 and older, securing the spot as the most-watched program of the evening, according to MediaGuru data reported by nafilmu.cz.

The series debut pulled in 759,000 viewers aged 15 and older, securing the spot as the most-watched program of the evening, according to MediaGuru data reported by nafilmu.cz. The Critical Backlash: Reviewers across outlets like Reflex and Seznam Zprávy panned the project as an unconvincing, unfunny patchwork of clashing tones and unlikable characters.

Reviewers across outlets like Reflex and Seznam Zprávy panned the project as an unconvincing, unfunny patchwork of clashing tones and unlikable characters. The Creative Team: Directed by Jan Hřebejk and written by Martina Formanová based on her 2017 book of short stories, the series centers around a turbulent high school reunion.

Decoding the High-Stakes Premiere and Ratings Reality

There was a time when a new project bearing Jan Hřebejk’s name commanded universal anticipation across the Czech cultural landscape. But the master filmmaker behind classics like Pelíšky and Musíme si pomáhat is operating in a vastly different media ecosystem today. Following the Oneplay series Pád domu Kollerů earlier in the year, Hřebejk’s latest venture landed on public broadcaster Česká televize. Here is the kicker: while the numbers on paper looked solid, the immediate cultural reception hit a massive wall.

MediaGuru figures cited by nafilmu.cz confirm that the opening episode attracted roughly 759,000 viewers over the age of fifteen. That metric comfortably crowned it the most-watched broadcast of the night. But raw viewership tells only half the story in an era where public service broadcasters face intense scrutiny from license-fee payers. For comparison, rival commercial station TV Nova hauled in 829,000 viewers for the premiere of Boží plán, proving that audience migration remains a fierce battlefield.

An Anatomy of a Critical Flop

Behind the modest ratings victory lay a barrage of harsh reviews. Outlets like Reflex labeled the series an “unfunny mishmash,” while Deník N questioned why viewers should subject themselves to what it dubbed a panopticon of neurotic middle-aged Czechs. Seznam Zprávy went a step further, describing the opening episodes as an exhausting test of audience patience where practically every protagonist registers as deeply unlikable.

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The narrative, adapted by Martina Formanová from her own 2017 collection Povídky na tělo, weaves together the divergent paths of former high school classmates converging on a luxury hotel reunion funded by the wealthy Adrian, played by Slávek Horák. Alongside Adrian, the core group features literature professor and reluctant mama’s boy Libor (Mikuláš Křen), struggling small-time businessman Roman (Tomáš Měcháček), and successful chief physician Petr (Viktor Tauš), whose wife is having an affair with an electrician.

According to comprehensive reviews from cultural critics, the core friction stems from a disastrous tonal collision. The series tries desperately to straddle broad comedy and somber domestic drama, but the two modes constantly trip over each other. Gags land flat because the characters are mired in genuine relational misery, while serious marital collapses are cheapened by awkward, cringe-inducing setups reminiscent of older television comedies.

Character Tropes and Controversial Storylines

The pacing drew particular ire from reviewers who noted that the first three to four episodes spend an excruciating amount of time merely introducing the expansive ensemble. Instead of building organic empathy, the scripts introduce roughly fifteen characters across three generations who treat one another with casual cruelty. Infidelity, petty backstabbing, and generational misunderstandings dominate the screen.

Photo: seznamzpravy.cz

One particular subplot involving Mikuláš Křen’s character Libor sparked significant discussion among critics. Libor’s secret habit of writing crude, highly inappropriate diary entries about former classmates, teachers, and later students walks a razor-thin line. Reviewers at Seznam Zprávy noted that even when the truth comes to light, the narrative hastily sweeps the transgressive behavior aside to deliver a fairy-tale resolution in the second half, where characters miraculously find personal redemption and financial windfalls.

Comparison of Friday Night Television Openings (September 2026) Series Title Broadcaster / Platform Premiere Viewership Critical Reception / Notes Na tělo Česká televize (ČT) ~759,000 (Age 15+) Top ratings slot; 36% on ČSFD; panned by critics as uneven and unlikable. Boží plán TV Nova ~829,000 Outperformed public television in overall head-to-head weekly scheduling metrics.

Where Czech Television Goes From Here

Drop a line in the comments below. Did Hřebejk’s star-studded reunion comedy deserve its brutal critical drubbing, or are modern critics losing their patience too quickly with flawed characters?