Gwen Stefani Performs ‘Just a Girl’ Live at Salesforce Dreamfest

Gwen Stefani and Usher took center stage at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Wednesday, September 16, headlining Dreamfest. The high-profile benefit concert, part of Salesforce’s annual Dreamforce conference, raised funds for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals while drawing nearly 50,000 tech attendees to the city.

The Bottom Line The Event: Usher and Gwen Stefani co-headlined Dreamfest on September 16 at Oracle Park during the Salesforce Dreamforce conference.

Usher and Gwen Stefani co-headlined Dreamfest on September 16 at Oracle Park during the Salesforce Dreamforce conference. The Cause: The annual benefit concert has raised over $130 million to date for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals, with tickets starting at $1,500.

The annual benefit concert has raised over $130 million to date for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals, with tickets starting at $1,500. The Honoree: 24-year-old nursing student and former UCSF patient Cait Joseph received the Colin Powell Medal of Courage during the evening’s ceremonies.

Inside Oracle Park: Philanthropy Meets Arena Pop

When Gwen Stefani stepped up to the mic at Oracle Park, she delivered a high-energy set featuring anthems like “Just a Girl” and “Hollaback Girl.” Her performance served as the glittering entertainment centerpiece for Dreamfest, an event that seamlessly blends Silicon Valley venture capital with heavy-hitting arena pop. Sharing the bill was eight-time Grammy winner Usher, rounding out a lineup designed to pull maximum corporate and public donations.

Tickets for the exclusive evening started at $1,500, with VIP tier packages granting attendees access to reserved stadium seating, specialized cocktail receptions, and an after-party featuring live DJs and a late-night buffet.

Honoring Resilience on the Salesforce Stage

Before the headliners plugged in, the evening shifted focus to a deeply personal milestone. Cait Joseph, a 24-year-old nursing student who spent more than a decade receiving medical care at UCSF, was awarded the Colin Powell Medal of Courage. First established in 2010, the award honors pediatric patients who demonstrate exceptional bravery.

Joseph’s transition from hospital patient to future nurse anchored the night’s philanthropic mission. Music in SF noted that Joseph has spent the past three years serving on UCSF’s Youth Advisory Council, embodying the very community impact that Dreamfest aims to support year after year.

The Economic Footprint of Dreamforce and Dreamfest

While the stadium lights and headlining pop acts commanded attention on Wednesday night, the broader economic machinery of Dreamforce was humming across San Francisco. Running from September 15 to September 17 at the Moscone Center, the massive tech gathering brought nearly 50,000 in-person attendees to the city, generating an estimated $130 million in direct local economic revenue and supporting roughly 35,000 regional jobs.

Photo: musicinsf.com

Salesforce’s deepening local footprint extends well past a single week of concerts. In October 2025, co-founders Marc and Lynne Benioff surpassed $1 billion in lifetime philanthropic giving to the Bay Area, anchored by a $100 million commitment toward modernizing UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital facilities in Oakland. That same month, Salesforce pledged $15 billion over five years to build a new AI Incubator Hub and fund workforce training programs in San Francisco.

Dreamfest Key Metrics At-a-Glance Category Details Event Date Wednesday, September 16 Venue Oracle Park, San Francisco Headliners Gwen Stefani and Usher Beneficiary UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals ($130M+ raised historically) Conference Context Salesforce Dreamforce (September 15–17)

A Legacy of Stadium-Scale Philanthropy

Dreamfest has carved out a unique space in the corporate event calendar, operating less like a traditional tech conference mixer and more like a major festival circuit stop. Over the years, the event has rotated through Bay Area venues like Oracle Park, Chase Center, and Bayfront Park, welcoming arena titans such as Metallica, Green Day, Foo Fighters, P!nk, and Janet Jackson.