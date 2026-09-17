Ireland’s Best Brown Bread: 16 Finalists Set for National Ploughing Championships

As the National Ploughing Championships get underway this week, 16 bakers from across Ireland are gathering in the Brown Bread Baking tent to compete for the national brown bread title, featuring a newly introduced junior category designed to showcase young culinary talent aged 12 to 18.

The Bottom Line The Event: The National Brown Bread Baking Competition takes place on September 15–16, with winners crowned on September 17 at the National Ploughing Championships.

The National Brown Bread Baking Competition takes place on September 15–16, with winners crowned on September 17 at the National Ploughing Championships. What’s New: For the first time in the competition’s history, a junior category features eight young bakers aged 12–18 competing alongside eight senior finalists.

For the first time in the competition’s history, a junior category features eight young bakers aged 12–18 competing alongside eight senior finalists. The Prizes: The senior winner takes home €5,000 and a NEFF Slide&Hide oven, while the junior winner secures a €1,500 Euronics voucher alongside a matching €1,500 voucher for their school.

A Half-Century Tradition Meets Modern Innovation

More than 50 years since its inception, the hunt for Ireland’s best brown bread remains an anchor of the National Ploughing Championships. According to the Irish Farmers Journal, the event celebrates the deep ties between Irish farming, local grain, and home-baking traditions preserved in kitchens nationwide. This year, however, the competition expands its reach by introducing a dedicated platform for the next generation of culinary talent.

Sourced through regional semi-finals held throughout July and August—where a panel of judges sampled more than 130 loaves submitted at local drop-off points—alongside entries from the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA) national competition, the 16 finalists represent a diverse geographic spread. The senior roster consists of Ann Loftus (Mayo), Ber Ennis (Westmeath), Geraldine Maguire (Meath), John Quinlivan (Limerick), Michael Ruddock (Leitrim), Sarah Davitt (Mayo), Therese Lonergan (Westmeath), and Olivia Nash (Dublin). Meanwhile, the junior contenders are made up of Áine Flood (Dublin), Aoife Ruddock (Leitrim), Callum McKeague (Donegal), Lucia Sweeney (Donegal), Lucy Tate (Cork), Rachel Murphy (Limerick), Sinead Murray (Roscommon), and Cara Wall (Dublin).

The Stakes: From Kitchen Tables to Major Prizes

The competition carries substantial backing from sponsors Euronics Ireland, the National Ploughing Association (NPA), and the ICA. The journey to the Ploughing finals kicked off earlier in the summer at An Grianán in Termonfeckin, Co. Louth, where 26 ICA entries were evaluated by a judging panel featuring Louth senior footballer Conor Grimes and Ireland AM chef Edward Hayden.

Photo: agriland.ie

The rewards for this year’s victors reflect the high stakes of the kitchen showdown. The senior champion will walk away with a €5,000 cash prize paired with a NEFF Slide&Hide oven valued at over €2,000, mirroring the model popularized on The Great British Bake Off. Three senior runners-up will each receive a €500 Euronics gift card, while remaining finalists will collect a €250 gift card and a NEFF hamper. In the junior bracket, the winning baker claims a €1,500 Euronics voucher, with an identical €1,500 voucher directed to their school. Junior finalists also receive vouchers and NEFF hampers to encourage continued baking pursuits.

Cultural Resonance and the Modern Food Landscape

Reflecting on the standard of entries during the preliminary rounds, Conor Grimes noted the deep cultural footprint of the craft in Irish households, pointing out that brown bread remains an essential staple. As the junior and senior rounds unfold in the Brown Bread Baking tent—with junior sessions kicking off at 10:00 AM and senior rounds following at 1:00 PM—the event highlights how traditional food practices continue to evolve and capture public imagination.

Photo: farmersjournal.ie

Category Finalists Top Prize Sponsor / Partner Senior 8 Bakers €5,000 + NEFF Slide&Hide Oven Euronics / NPA / ICA Junior (Aged 12–18) 8 Bakers €1,500 Euronics Voucher (+ €1,500 for School) Euronics / NPA / ICA

Looking Ahead to the Final Verdict

With the baking rounds concluded on September 15 and 16, anticipation now centers on September 17, when the official winners in both the junior and senior categories will be announced. As the final loaves are assessed and scored, the event reinforces the enduring appeal of traditional baking in contemporary culture. Share your thoughts in the comments below—who are you backing to take home the crown this year?