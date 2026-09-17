Spain is officially transferring the newly constructed offshore patrol vessel Moulay Hassan I to the Royal Moroccan Navy, bypassing any formal institutional celebration due to underlying diplomatic strains stemming from migration pressures in Ceuta.

A Multi-Million Euro Naval Acquisition for the Royal Moroccan Navy

Ordered by Morocco from the Spanish state-owned shipbuilder Navantia, the high-endurance patrol vessel cost approximately 130 million euros. Financing for the ambitious shipbuilding project was secured in part through a 95 million euro loan granted by Banco Santander, cementing a significant industrial collaboration between the two maritime neighbors. The delivery fulfills a major defense procurement goal for Rabat, even as political sensitivities dictate a low-profile handover.

The construction phase itself served as a massive economic engine for the region of Cádiz. Building the Moulay Hassan I required over one million hours of labor, generating numerous direct, indirect, and induced jobs. Following its ceremonial float-out in May 2025, the vessel underwent rigorous port trials, open-sea maneuvers, and technical evaluations to ensure readiness for active service.

Specifications and Capabilities of the Moulay Hassan I

Measuring 87 meters in length and 13 meters in beam, the patrol boat boasts a full-load displacement of approximately 2,020 tonnes. It is engineered to handle demanding maritime security operations with a crew complement of around 60 sailors and a top speed reaching 24 knots. The platform features an aft flight deck capable of accommodating a helicopter or modern uncrewed aerial drones, alongside two high-speed semi-rigid boats for rapid interdiction tasks.

The comprehensive defense package negotiated between Navantia and Moroccan defense officials extends far beyond the hull itself. It includes dedicated technical assistance, an initial inventory of spare parts, specialized tooling, and extensive training programs for Moroccan naval personnel to ensure seamless operational integration.

Diplomatic Friction Overshadows Industrial Milestone

While the contractual milestones are fully met, the absence of high-ranking political delegations and public photo-ops underscores the fragile state of bilateral relations. Plans for a high-profile ceremony involving representatives from both nations were shelved following diplomatic fallout triggered by massive migrant arrivals in Ceuta, as detailed by the Diario de Cádiz. Navantia representatives emphasized that the contractual signature remains the sole legal prerequisite required to transfer ownership, rendering a ribbon-cutting ceremony entirely optional.

Photo: europesays.com

Ultimately, the Moulay Hassan I sails for Moroccan ports carrying significant strategic value, bridging modern naval engineering with complex geopolitical realities. As defense ties persist beneath the surface of diplomatic turbulence, the Royal Moroccan Navy quietly expands its blue-water policing capabilities.

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