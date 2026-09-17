Honor Magic V6 Review: The Best Foldable Phone Yet

The Honor Magic V6 is a foldable smartphone with a 6,660 mAh lithium-polymer battery, IP68 and IP69 water-resistance ratings, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 silicon. Priced from 24,989 kronor, it bridges the gap between ultra-thin hardware durability and all-day multi-screen endurance.

Hardware Engineering and the Durability Paradigm

For years, foldable smartphones have often felt too fragile, where everyday drops or exposure to moisture risked transforming expensive hardware into electronic scrap. Honor has addressed that compromise with the Honor Magic V6.

Engineering credentials on this device stand out immediately. Measuring 4.1 mm when unfolded and 8.75 mm closed, the chassis feels comparable to standard non-folding flagships like the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Weighing 219 g, it houses a dual-screen configuration.

Durability metrics extend far beyond superficial aesthetics. The Magic V6 achieves both IP68 and IP69 certification standards, offering high levels of water protection. Reviewers noted that testing units survived real-world exposure to rain and daily handling without protective cases, retaining a pristine finish after months of active use.

Display Optics and Hinge Mechanics

At the center of the user experience are two vivid panels.

Photo: mobil.se

Unfolding the device reveals a 7.95-inch flexible OLED interior screen operating at 2,352 x 2,172 pixels. Both panels support adaptive refresh rates up to 120 Hz, ensuring smooth scrolling across applications. Crucially, Honor utilizes an upgraded mechanical hinge that operates quietly and smoothly, paired with UTG (Ultra-Thin Glass) and SGS Imperceptible Crease Certification. The result is a nearly invisible crease that remains imperceptible during standard frontal viewing angles.

Honor Magic V6 Core Hardware Specification Metric Specification Data Closed Dimensions 156.7 × 74.5 × 8.75 mm Unfolded Dimensions 156.7 × 145.6 × 4.1 mm Weight 219 g Inner Display 7.95-inch folding OLED, 2,352 × 2,172 pixels, up to 120 Hz Outer Display 6.52-inch OLED, 2,420 × 1,080 pixels, up to 120 Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Memory & Storage 16 GB RAM, 512 GB onboard storage Battery Capacity 6,660 mAh lithium-polymer Charging Protocols 80 W wired Honor SuperCharge, 66 W wireless Honor SuperCharge OS & Support Honor MagicOS 10 (Android 16)

Performance Profiles and Thermal Management

Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 drives operations alongside 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of standard storage. This architecture delivers high performance, well suited for gaming.

Photo: hurbra.se

However, physics imposes limits on ultra-thin designs. Under prolonged gaming sessions or heavy operational loads during ambient heat waves, the chassis absorbs thermal energy quickly. This triggers noticeable thermal throttling as the device works to regulate internal temperatures. While everyday productivity tasks run unimpeded, power users pushing graphical limits will encounter hardware warmth.

Audio output via the built-in stereo speakers is provided by Honor Sound.

Software Ecosystem and Battery Dominance

Running Honor MagicOS 10 based on Android 16, the software interface is a competent and sleek operating system well optimized for foldable mobiles.

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Where the Magic V6 captures the crown is energy endurance. Packing a 6,660 mAh lithium-polymer power cell into a thin foldable body represents a remarkable engineering achievement. Tests confirm it outlasts competitors like the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold and traditional slab flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. Charging speeds hit 80 W wired and 66 W wireless via proprietary Honor SuperCharge adapters, anchoring a device that successfully eliminates historical compromises in foldable battery life.