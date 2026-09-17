SpaceX Schedules First Starship Orbital Test Flight for September 22

SpaceX Targets September 22 for First Orbital Starship Test Flight With Starlink V3 Payload

SpaceX has scheduled September 22 for its first attempt to place a Starship rocket into Earth orbit. Operating from the Starbase facility in South Texas, the 14th flight test will feature a 75-minute launch window opening at 9:15 AM BRT, marking a critical transition from suborbital profiles to full orbital velocity for the 124-meter mega-rocket.

The Bottom Line The Milestone: Flight 14 marks the first time SpaceX will attempt to achieve orbital insertion and complete six loops around the planet rather than a suborbital trajectory.

Flight 14 marks the first time SpaceX will attempt to achieve orbital insertion and complete six loops around the planet rather than a suborbital trajectory. The Payload: The vehicle will carry 26 next-generation Starlink V3 satellites, testing new hardware designed to enhance network connection speeds and reliability.

The vehicle will carry 26 next-generation Starlink V3 satellites, testing new hardware designed to enhance network connection speeds and reliability. The Balance Sheet: Billions of dollars have been committed to the program as private capital scales toward replacing the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy fleets with a fully reusable architecture.

Transitioning From Suborbital Paths to Orbital Mechanics

Since its maiden flight in 2023, the Starship program has executed 13 test flights, all adhering strictly to suborbital trajectories. According to mission parameters, the upcoming September launch alters that baseline. The upper stage, known as the Ship, will attempt to complete six orbits around the Earth at an altitude of approximately 275 kilometers before initiating a return maneuver toward the Pacific Ocean west of Chile roughly ten hours post-launch. This contrasts sharply with prior test profiles, which kept the upper stage airborne for approximately 65 minutes before ending in the Indian Ocean near Western Australia.

Photo: exame.com

Here is the math on the vehicle architecture: building a fully and rapidly reusable heavy-lift system requires surviving orbital re-entry dynamics. “Chegando à órbita, a próxima fase do desenvolvimento da Starship para ser totalmente e rapidamente reutilizável poderá começar,” stated SpaceX in its mission description.

Starship Flight Profile Comparison Metric Previous Suborbital Tests (e.g., Flight 13) Upcoming Orbital Test (Flight 14) Mission Duration ~65 minutes ~10 hours Trajectory Suborbital 6 orbits (~275 km altitude) Upper Stage Landing Indian Ocean (near Western Australia) Pacific Ocean (west of Chile) Primary Payload None / Simulators 26 Starlink V3 Satellites

Deploying Starlink V3 and Upgrading Thermal Protection

Beyond proving orbital mechanics, the mission carries commercial utility. SpaceX intends to deploy 26 Starlink V3 satellites into orbit. According to company disclosures, this marks the operational debut of the third-generation satellites, engineered specifically to expand bandwidth, speed, and reliability across the constellation.

Photo: olhartecnologico.com

Data gathering remains a core driver for these test flights. Three of the deployed satellites carry onboard cameras directed at the Ship’s thermal protection shield. These lenses will capture imagery after payload separation to help engineers analyze how the heat shield withstands atmospheric re-entry. The analysis builds directly on data recovered from the 13th test flight in July, where a successfully recovered Ship allowed engineering teams to modify both hardware and software systems.

Managing Risk: Why Tower Catches Are Postponed

Despite the expanded scope, risk mitigation dictates strict operational boundaries for Flight 14. SpaceX has confirmed it will not attempt to catch either the Ship or the Super Heavy booster using the mechanical arms at the Starbase launch tower. Reports indicate leadership pulled back from catching the upper stage on this flight, prioritizing vehicle survival over high-visibility recovery to prevent a catastrophic setback.

SpaceX sets date for first orbital Starship launch

Instead, the Super Heavy booster will execute a controlled touchdown in the Gulf of Mexico roughly seven minutes after liftoff, utilizing software and hardware modifications designed to resolve engine re-ignition issues encountered during the July test.

Ultimately, transitioning the program toward high-frequency reuse remains the primary objective. With billions deployed into infrastructure, achieving a reliable cadence of orbital flights is the fundamental prerequisite before undertaking complex deep-space logistics, including lunar and Martian transport initiatives.