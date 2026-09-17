Princeton Football 2026 Season Preview: Roster, Key Players, and Quarterback Battle

Princeton Football Season Opener: Roster Continuity Meets High-Stakes Quarterback Battles

Princeton football kicks off its campaign on Saturday, Sept. 19, traveling to Rhode Island to face the Bryant Bulldogs. Under head coach Bob Surace ’90, the Tigers enter the matchup boasting a roster dominated by returning seniors, though the crucial quarterback vacancy remains the primary storyline heading into Week 1.

Fantasy & Market Impact

The Bryant Bulldogs (2–1 overall, 1–0 Coastal Athletic Association) present an early road test against a physical defensive front, establishing a tight spread for the opening week fixture.

Navigating the Depth Chart Under Center and in the Trenches

It is natural to look at a football offense and judge it mostly by what you know about its quarterback. For Princeton, that evaluation dictates the entire narrative of the preview. If head coach Bob Surace stays consistent, senior West Smith will take the first snaps against Bryant. But the tape tells a different story regarding upside. Former four-star Utah Utes quarterback and first-year Wyatt Becker transferred to Princeton, injecting immense passing-game intrigue into the room.

Despite Becker’s pedigree, historical precedent heavily favors the veteran. Surace has never named a first-year as a starting quarterback and has not handed the keys to an underclassman since 2012. Surrounding whoever wins the job is an offensive line returning massive experience. Senior captain Oyintare Porbeni locks down right tackle, flanked by senior Justin Selbert at right guard, senior Barrett Eddlemon at left guard, senior center Phil Eichelzer, and junior Andrew Pedersen at left tackle.

Weaponizing the Skill Positions and Defensive Transition

Beyond the quarterback room, the Tigers boast remarkable continuity. Senior Ethan Clark returns to anchor the running game following a Second Team All-Ivy selection in 2025, complemented by junior Kai Honda. Through the air, sophomore Josh Robinson leads a deep receiving corps after securing Ivy Rookie of the Year honors last fall. Seniors Roman Laurio and Aidan Besselman round out the perimeter, while senior captain Joey Wassler handles the dual-threat responsibilities at tight end.

Photo: dailyprincetonian.com

Position Group Key Returners / Additions 2025 / Projected Status Quarterback West Smith (Sr.) / Wyatt Becker (Fr.) Primary competition / Utah transfer Running Back Ethan Clark (Sr.) / Kai Honda (Jr.) Second Team All-Ivy / 100+ APY game Wide Receiver Josh Robinson (So.) / Roman Laurio (Sr.) Ivy Rookie of the Year / Full-time starters Offensive Line Porbeni, Selbert, Eddlemon, Eichelzer, Pedersen Three formal returning starters

Defensively, Princeton faces a transitional phase following a promotion within the coaching staff. Mike Weick steps into the defensive coordinator role alongside E. J. Henderson, tasked with maintaining the program’s defensive standard against a robust Bryant offense operating under Coastal Athletic Association play.

The Takeaway for the Campaign

With an overwhelmingly senior-heavy two-deep chart across almost every position group, Princeton’s floor is exceptionally high.

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