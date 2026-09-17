SmackDown preview, Sept. 18, 2026: Sami Zayn gets "justice" by defeating CM Punk to reclaim Undisputed WWE Title

Sami Zayn recaptured the Undisputed WWE Championship on September 11, 2026, defeating CM Punk in Mexico City amid interference from Kevin Owens, Johnny Gargano, and Candice LeRae. The victory sets up Zayn for a potential champion-versus-champion clash at WWE Crown Jewel in November.

The landscape of World Wrestling Entertainment shifted sharply at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico, where the promotion staged its first live show in the country in 15 years. Amid a packed lineup featuring multiple title defenses, the main event delivered a chaotic finish that altered the championship picture and brought a swift end to CM Punk’s latest reign.

Chaos in Mexico City: How Sami Zayn Dethroned CM Punk

The September 11 edition of Friday Night SmackDown featured a high-stakes main event that saw CM Punk defend his title against Sami Zayn. The bout descended into pandemonium as outside interference from Kevin Owens, Johnny Gargano, and Candice LeRae upended the proceedings. Taking full advantage of the disarray, Zayn pinned Punk to recapture the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Photo: pwtorch.com

The loss ended Punk’s title run at 53 days. Punk had originally captured the championship by defeating Zayn on the July 6 edition of Raw, subsequently defending the gold against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2026 and against Kevin Owens on the August 21 episode of SmackDown. Before earning his redemption in Mexico City, Zayn had worked his way back through a pre-taped sequence in Cleveland, Ohio, where CM Punk defeated Johnny Gargano at the Rocket Arena before offering Zayn his championship rematch.

“Justice” has now been achieved in Zayn’s eyes, but Punk, Owens, Gunther, Finn Bálor, Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes and Johnny Wrestling are seemingly all gunning for the gold. WWE SmackDown Spoilers From 8/28 Taping In Cleveland Reportedly Revealed WWE, official preview

Refrigerators and Retaliation: The Post-Match Celebrations

Zayn celebrated his victory with a heavy dose of psychological warfare aimed straight at his rival. Taking to social media, the newly crowned champion posted a photo of the Undisputed WWE Title belt resting on the third shelf of his refrigerator, positioned directly in front of a case of Silk Protein Milk. The stunt was a direct nod to Punk’s 2011 celebration after defeating John Cena at Money in the Bank, as well as Punk’s own replication of the photo just two months prior following a victory over Zayn on Raw.

Photo: aol.com

Beyond the refrigerator homage, Zayn’s victory represents a major course correction after a turbulent summer. Earlier in the season, Zayn experienced a fleeting world title reign that lasted only a week before he dropped the belt. This time, Zayn is reportedly scheduled to hold the championship until at least WWE Crown Jewel in November.

CM Punk Vows to Reclaim WWE Championship After Loss to Sami Zayn

Road to Crown Jewel and Upcoming SmackDown Actions

With the championship back in his possession, Zayn is expected to carry the gold toward WWE Crown Jewel in November. There, he is slated to face WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns for the annual Crown Jewel Championship. The match carries heavy personal history for Zayn, who last wrestled Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2023 in Montreal, where Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Zayn’s hometown.

Photo: khelnow.com

Meanwhile, the fallout from the Mexico City event will unfold on the upcoming September 18 edition of SmackDown, broadcasting live from the Hilliard Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

A special sit-down interview with Cody Rhodes conducted by Michael Cole, following Rhodes’ loss to Randy Orton at SNME in Atlanta.

The continuation of the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank qualifying matches, leading toward the premium live event scheduled for October 10, 2026, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Appearances by featured superstars including CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, Gunther, and Trick Williams.

A Shifting Roster Across Brands

The championship landscape extends well beyond the main event scene. In Mexico City, Chelsea Green defeated Nia Jax to retain the interim WWE Women’s title, while AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix and AAA World Tag Team Champions War Raiders successfully defended their respective championships against Ricky Saints and the team of R-Truth and Damian Priest. The latter tag match dissolved into animosity when Damian Priest turned on R-Truth, launching a post-match assault on his partner.

FULL MATCH: Sami Zayn WINS WWE Title in chaotic match against CM Punk: SmackDown, Sept. 11, 2026

WWE Raw Results September 14, 2026: Roman Reigns vs. Penta

On the Raw side of the roster, Penta secured a title opportunity by winning a number one contender tournament against Rey Fenix, earning a shot at Roman Reigns’ World Heavyweight Championship for the September 14 episode in Mexico City. With multiple contenders circling both world titles and Money in the Bank qualifying matches underway, the autumn calendar offers little breathing room for the division’s top names.