Severe Flooding and Extreme Weather Alerts Hit Valencia, Spain

Emergency Alarms and the ES-Alert Directive

The Centro de Coordinación de Emergencias de la Generalitat activated situation 1 of the Special Flood Plan as extreme weather swept across local municipalities. The advisory explicitly instructed anyone facing rising water levels to seek refuge on upper floors immediately.

Meteorological data from the Asociación Valenciana de Meteorología (Avamet) revealed staggering precipitation figures by late evening. Chiva recorded 96.2 liters per square meter, Torrent reached 95.8, and Real logged 92.6. In Torrent, 71 liters fell within a punishing 30-minute window, creating conditions that experts classified as intensely torrencial.

Infrastructure Paralysis Across the Region

The relentless weather disrupted essential municipal infrastructure across several comarcas, hitting Camp de Túria, l’Horta Sud, and l’Horta Nord the hardest.

Transportation networks suffered immediate paralysis. Authorities closed the Aeropuerto de Manises after floodwaters breached facilities, forcing at least a dozen incoming flights to divert to Alicante. Metrovalencia suspended underground services, and commuter train lines faced severe delays. Cultural events also fell victim to the storm, with officials canceling a La Liga football match between Levante UD and Athletic Club de Bilbao just minutes before kickoff as ticket holders gathered at the stadium.

Preventative Dam Releases and Ongoing Weather Warnings

To mitigate potential catastrophic overflow, emergency management officials coordinated preventative water releases downstream from the Buseo dam. Meanwhile, hydrological preemergencies reached yellow alert levels for the Poyo, La Saleta, Albufera, Magro, Carraixet-Calderona, and Bajo Turia ravines, while the Alto Turia zone rose to orange.

Photo: abc.es

Looking ahead, the Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) maintained orange weather warnings for the entire coastline of Alicante and the southern coast of Valencia through the early afternoon hours. In response to the persistent danger, municipal officials in Valencia ordered the closure of all schools across southern districts for Thursday, urging residents to remain vigilant as emergency crews monitor saturated terrain.