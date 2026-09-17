Houthis Claim Shooting Down Saudi F-15 Fighter Jet Over Marib

Yemeni Houthi military forces shot down a Royal Saudi Air Force F-15 fighter jet over the central Marib governorate on September 16, 2026. The aircraft was brought down using an indigenously manufactured surface-to-air missile, according to Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree.

F-15 Downed Over Marib

The incident was announced via the group’s al-Masirah television network and social media channels. It represents a notable tactical escalation in the ongoing regional conflict, though Saudi authorities have not officially confirmed or commented on the aircraft’s loss.

Visual Evidence and Wreckage Footage

Houthi military media subsequently released a four-minute video documenting the aftermath of the engagement.

Photo: aviationnews.eu

The footage displays scattered, blackened wreckage across rocky desert terrain. It includes close-ups of burned structural components and an upright vertical stabilizer bearing markings consistent with a Saudi military aircraft. Armed fighters are visible standing around the debris field.

According to aviation reports and Houthi statements, the aircraft was targeted while carrying out what the group described as hostile operations supporting Saudi military missions in Marib airspace.

Simultaneous Strikes and Denials Near Mecca

The reported shootdown occurred amid a sharp intensification of hostilities between the Houthi movement and Saudi Arabia.

Earlier on September 16, the Saudi-led coalition accused the Houthis of launching an explosive drone targeting the holy city of Mecca. Houthi officials flatly rejected the accusation, dismissing the Mecca attack claim as a fabrication.

Counter-Attacks and Airspace Strategies

The aerial engagement over Marib highlights the technical challenges posed to high-performance military jets by non-state actors utilizing modified or locally assembled anti-aircraft systems.

Aviation analysts note that such ground-based threats force opposing air forces to alter standard flight profiles, deploy advanced electronic countermeasures, and restrict low-altitude support operations. Following the initial engagement, Houthi command claimed its forces launched additional domestically built missiles at two incoming formations of Saudi F-15 and Eurofighter Typhoon jets that had entered the area to locate the downed aircraft, forcing those formations to retreat.

Persistent Regional Tensions

As operational risks across Yemeni airspace remain high, both sides continue to exchange accusations over military strikes and border security.

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Saudi Arabia has maintained that it will take necessary measures to deter further attacks. Meanwhile, regional observers monitor how the expanded use of indigenous surface-to-air capabilities will alter tactical air strategies in the theater.