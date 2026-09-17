BMG Expands Partnership With Jean-Michel Jarre to Include Recorded Catalog

French electronic music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre has expanded his long-standing partnership with BMG to include his extensive recorded music catalogue and future works. Announced this week, the exclusive licensing agreement covers a broad range of territories worldwide, deepening an alliance that previously centered on his publishing rights and select early albums.

The Bottom Line The Deal: BMG secured exclusive licensing rights to Jean-Michel Jarre’s recorded music catalogue and future creative output across international territories.

BMG secured exclusive licensing rights to Jean-Michel Jarre’s recorded music catalogue and future creative output across international territories. The Evolution: This expansion builds upon BMG’s 2022 acquisition of Jarre’s music publishing catalogue—including seminal albums like Oxygene and Équinoxe—which stands as the company’s largest single transaction in France.

This expansion builds upon BMG’s 2022 acquisition of Jarre’s music publishing catalogue—including seminal albums like Oxygene and Équinoxe—which stands as the company’s largest single transaction in France. The Milestone: The partnership announcement coincides with the 50th anniversary of Jarre’s landmark debut album, Oxygene, alongside upcoming live appearances and a new coffee-table book release.

Cementing a Legacy in Electronic Music

Jean-Michel Jarre has spent five decades shaping the electronic music landscape. With 22 studio albums to his credit and global sales exceeding 85 million units, the Lyon-born artist remains a defining force in modern composition. His relationship with BMG has evolved steadily over the years. BMG previously acquired the master sound recordings for Jarre’s first three LPs through its 2012 purchase of the independent label Francis Dreyfus Music. That foundation expanded significantly in 2022, when BMG bought his music publishing catalogue and writer’s income stream in a landmark deal for the French market.

According to a statement provided by BMG, the new agreement brings Jarre’s recorded catalogue under the company’s umbrella on an exclusive licensing basis globally. “My relationship with BMG goes back many years, and I am very happy that today we are bringing our work even closer together,” Jarre said. He highlighted BMG’s status as a major international music company with European roots as a key factor in his decision. “This is an especially exciting moment for creators, as technology opens up new possibilities for imagination and expression. I am proud to deepen our friendship and partnership as we embark on the future together.”

Strategic Stewardship and Global Reach

Alistair Norbury, senior creative advisor to the CEO at BMG, noted the enduring cultural footprint of the artist. “Jean-Michel Jarre has influenced generations of electronic artists and continues to shape the culture today,” Norbury stated. He emphasized that the expanded agreement allows BMG to bring the full strength of its global network to the long-term stewardship of Jarre’s body of work.

Photo: musicweek.com

Key Milestones in the BMG and Jean-Michel Jarre Partnership Year Milestone Details 2012 Initial Master Acquisition BMG acquired the sound recordings of Jarre’s first three LPs via the purchase of Francis Dreyfus Music. 2022 Publishing Catalogue Acquisition BMG acquired Jarre’s publishing rights, including Oxygene and Équinoxe, in its largest single French deal. Expanded Licensing Pact Agreement extended to cover Jarre’s full recorded music catalogue and future works on an exclusive international licensing basis.

A Milestone Anniversary and Upcoming Projects

The timing of the expanded BMG partnership aligns with a busy milestone period for the artist. As Oxygene celebrates its 50th anniversary, Jarre maintains an active schedule. Following a summer European tour that included a performance at Amnesia Ibiza for the club’s 50th-anniversary celebrations, Jarre is slated to appear as the special guest of honor at the 30th edition of the Amsterdam Dance Event in October. He will headline the sold-out opening concert, titled Oxygene & Beyond: A Sonic Journey Celebrating 30 Years of ADE.

Jean Michel Jarre – Concert pour la Tolerance (July 14, 1995) (Laserdisc to Super HD)

Additionally, October brings the release of a new coffee-table book titled Machines by Jean-Michel Jarre: A History of Electronic Music, published via Thames & Hudson. Written by Jarre and curated by Sonny Marr and Alistair Norbury, the book explores the artist’s private collection of vintage synthesizers and studio equipment, tracing a century of sonic experimentation. BMG has indicated that further announcements regarding special initiatives for the Oxygene anniversary will follow in the coming weeks.