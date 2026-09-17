Cricket Australia to Sell BBL Franchises to Private Investors

Cricket Australia announced it will introduce private investment into the Big Bash League starting with the 2027-28 season, inviting bids for the Melbourne Renegades. Despite initial pushback from state boards and a previous A$600 million privatization plan being blocked in April, CA is pressing forward under a self-determination model to boost its financial competitiveness.

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The Pivot to Private Equity and the Renegades Sale

Cricket Australia is officially moving past its April legislative roadblock. Following an earlier sweeping proposal to privatize up to 49 percent of all BBL franchises and 100 percent of teams in states with two franchises that was blocked by New South Wales and Queensland boards, the governing body has narrowed its initial focus. According to reports from Reuters, CA announced on September 8 that bidding will open specifically for the Melbourne Renegades, aiming for new ownership to take the reins ahead of the 2027-28 season.

The Renegades, who captured the BBL title in the 2018-19 season, are currently owned by Cricket Victoria. Unlike their eastern state counterparts, Cricket Victoria backed the initial structural overhaul. But the broader landscape of Australian cricket governance remains fractured over how much control should be ceded to external capital. To appease skeptical state stakeholders, CA has introduced a self-determination model. This framework grants individual state members the autonomy to assess the optimal commercial pathway for their respective clubs and local communities without a blanket mandate.

Balancing Financial Deficits Against the Global T20 Arms Race

The financial realities driving CA’s push are stark. Despite pulling in a revenue boost from hosting a lucrative five-test series against cricket’s financial powerhouse, India, Cricket Australia reported a net deficit of A$11.3 million for the 2024-25 financial year. The original privatization blueprint targeted raising up to A$600 million ($432.48 million) to safeguard the sport’s future, bolster balance sheets, and improve competitiveness in an increasingly saturated global T20 market.

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But that financial ambition has constantly collided with traditionalist resistance. Influential figures across Australian cricket have openly voiced opposition to opening the league to private money, fearing a damaging loss of local control. These anxieties are largely fueled by the aggressive global footprint of Indian Premier League franchise owners, who now control or hold major equity stakes in T20 teams across England, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, and the West Indies.

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Addressing those fears directly, CA Chief Executive Todd Greenberg pushed back against the narrative during a May interview on SEN radio, stating, “India are such a huge part of cricket, but we’re not looking to sell the game to India. That’s it, full stop.” Greenberg added that the objective is to add value to clubs and bring in capable partners while keeping ultimate decision-making power at the state level.

Key Metrics of Cricket Australia’s BBL Privatization Strategy Metric / Milestone Original Proposal (April) Revised Strategy (September) Target Franchise(s) All BBL franchises (49% sale); dual-team states (100%) Melbourne Renegades initially; self-determination for others Target Implementation Immediate sweeping rollout 2027-28 season rollout Projected Capital Raise Up to A$600 million ($432.48M) Pending individual market valuations starting with Renegades Governance Model Centralized mandate State-led self-determination model

Safeguarding Operations While Venturing Overseas

CA Chairman Mike Baird emphasized that structural safeguards will remain firmly in place to protect the integrity of the domestic game. “By opening the door to private investment in the Big Bash Leagues, Cricket Australia is taking a deliberate step to strengthen and secure the long-term future of the game,” Baird said. “Importantly, CA and its members will maintain control over the most significant aspects of Australian Cricket operations.”

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At the same time, the league is aggressively pursuing international exposure. In a striking cross-border diplomatic and sporting maneuver announced by Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in July, the upcoming December BBL season opener between the Melbourne Renegades and the Perth Scorchers is scheduled to take place in the Indian city of Chennai. This move highlights CA’s balancing act: leveraging the immense economic gravity of the subcontinent while attempting to insulate its domestic infrastructure from complete external acquisition.

The Road Ahead for Franchise Cricket

As the bidding process for the Renegades gets underway, the success or failure of this initial sale will serve as a crucial stress test for Australian sports administration. If private capital flows smoothly into Melbourne without sparking grassroots backlash or competitive imbalances, other states may voluntarily opt into the self-determination model. But if local resistance hardens or valuations fall short of expectations, CA’s grand vision of modernizing its premier T20 asset could stall once more.

Photo: reuters.com

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