Sen. John Cornyn Sparks Outrage Among MAGA Republicans After Retweeting Karl Rove Op-Ed Endorsing Texas Democrat

When President Donald Trump endorsed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in his primary challenge against Sen. John Cornyn, experts wondered if the move might backfire. Cornyn, a diehard MAGA loyalist, possessed a proven statewide electability that Paxton’s numerous financial and personal scandals frequently threatened to undermine. Now, the resulting fallout from that primary betrayal appears to be spilling over into the general election cycle in unexpected ways.

On Wednesday, the ongoing political friction between Cornyn and the president manifested in a surprising digital endorsement. Cornyn shared a post featuring an editorial written by Republican consultant Karl Rove, titled “Why I’m Voting for a Texas Democrat.” In a subsequent post, Cornyn quoted a line from the piece directly: “The GOP’s stables need a cleaning. This is a good place to start.” The repost immediately drew public attention and sharp questioning from prominent media figures, including journalist Molly Jong-Fast, economist Catherine Rampell, and The Independent’s Eric Michael Garcia, who questioned whether Cornyn intended to support Democratic candidates down the ballot.

The specific contest driving this rare cross-party alignment centers on the race for Texas Railroad Commissioner. Cornyn and Rove are throwing their support behind the Democratic nominee, Jon Rosenthal, rather than the Republican candidate, Bo French. The shift follows recent reporting by The New York Times’ McGaughy detailing social media posts in which French referred to South Asian students at the University of Texas as “foreigners” who had “displaced” Americans. While French denied that his commentary was racist, the remarks triggered immediate intraparty fractures and provided Democrats with a rare opening in a statewide race.

Reaction from the broader conservative establishment was swift and unforgiving. Right-wing commentator Benny Johnson condemned the action on social media, writing that a sitting Republican senator telling people to vote for the opposition party represents “pure betrayal.” Conservative influencer Jack Posobiec offered a stark “And there it is,” while former Trump Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services Michael Caputo remarked that Cornyn “will not be missed.”

The widening rift within the Texas Republican apparatus runs parallel to high-profile clashes at the national level. On September 9, during the Republican midterm convention in Dallas, Texas, President Donald Trump took aim at Democratic Senate nominee James Talarico, using harsh rhetorical flourishes to criticize the candidate’s public commentary on meat consumption. That speech drew intense polarization online, splitting internet commentators between those praising the president’s unconventional campaign style and critics questioning the decorum of political discourse.

Photo: aol.com

With midterm voting fast approaching, the intersection of intraparty retaliation, controversial social media posts from down-ballot candidates, and heavy-hitting national attacks has transformed Texas into an unpredictable battleground. Whether Cornyn’s digital dissent signals a broader realignment among traditional conservatives or remains an isolated act of political retribution will become clear when voters head to the polls.

What do you make of these shifting alliances within the Texas conservative movement? Drop a comment below and share your perspective on how these primary fractures might shape the upcoming midterm elections.