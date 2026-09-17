A war-damaged residential building collapsed in western Gaza City on Wednesday, killing at least 21 Palestinians, including 11 children, and injuring more than 25 others. The disaster struck amid severe equipment shortages and ongoing ceasefire violations, compounding a deep humanitarian crisis for displaced families seeking shelter.

Tragedy Strike in the Al-Saada Building

Al-Saada Building Collapse

The six-story Al-Saada building in western Gaza City came down suddenly during the early hours of Wednesday, trapping dozens of residents beneath layers of concrete and twisted metal. The multistory structure had already sustained heavy damage earlier in the conflict, leaving it structurally vulnerable. According to the civil defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal, the building was housing approximately 100 displaced people when the collapse occurred near the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Hayat al-Ajlah, a 37-year-old resident, recalled being awakened by a cracking sound just before the structure gave way. Hayat al-Ajlah said: I woke up to check my phone. Suddenly, I heard a sound like something cracking. It felt like something was falling from underneath us. Nine members of her extended family were killed, she said, including her parents, four of her siblings, and three of her nephews and nieces.

Rescue operations extended across 16 hours. While emergency crews and neighbors managed to pull 45 people and save them from the ruins, and another 35 managed to escape, local health officials confirmed the death toll reached 21 people, including 11 children and six women, with more than 25 injured. Louay al-Ajla, 54, lost nearly 10 family members in the collapse, stating: I received the news at dawn. It was devastating.

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Rescue Constraints and Infrastructure Warnings

Mahmoud Basal and Rescue Operations

The search for survivors was severely hampered by a critical lack of heavy machinery and essential rescue equipment. Palestinian authorities blamed Israel for restricting heavy machinery and equipment needed for rescue efforts. There’s been no large-scale reconstruction work since the ceasefire from nearly a year ago, and Israel has said that it won’t allow any major rebuilding until Hamas disarms.

Photo: texarkanagazette.com

The Hamas-run media office in Gaza said in a statement that more than 8,500 missing people remained buried beneath rubble across the Gaza Strip due to difficulties in bringing in heavy machinery and rescue equipment, calling thousands of damaged buildings ticking time bombs. Mahmoud Basal added that more than 2,000 residential buildings risk collapse as winter approaches, calling on the so-called “Board of Peace and ceasefire-guaranteeing countries to facilitate equipment entry, warning of imminent disasters.”

Displacement, Deteriorating Camps, and Ongoing Strikes

Shifa Hospital and Israeli Strikes

With reconstruction stalled, building collapses have become a major hazard in Gaza, where displaced families have often returned from tent camps to homes damaged by bombardment during the almost three years of war. Living conditions in displacement camps are also deteriorating; footage filmed in Khan Younis in August showed displaced families dealing with rats, scorpions and other pests amid damaged sanitation systems and piles of rubble. The United Nations said in April that rodents and other pests were frequently observed at 80 per cent of displacement sites.

Photo: yahoo.com

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Israel strike-damaged building collapses in Gaza, killing 21

Compounding these daily hazards, military strikes persisted across the territory. At least four people were killed in Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, according to local health officials, with three men dying in separate strikes in Gaza City—their bodies taken to Shifa Hospital—and another person killed when a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians was hit in southern Gaza. Israel’s military said the strikes targeted Hamas militants. These attacks came as Palestinians continued to live in makeshift shelters after months of war and repeated displacement, with displaced resident Mohammad Hamad saying on 27 August that people remained afraid to let their children outside and questioned whether the ceasefire was holding.

Political Strains and Regional Developments

Saudi Arabia and Houthi Rebels

The collapse and ongoing violence unfold against a backdrop where the Gaza war still simmering despite U.S.-brokered ceasefire. While the heaviest fighting in Gaza has subsided since a fragile U.S.-brokered ceasefire took hold in October last year, Israel has continued to carry out strikes in the decimated Palestinian territory, including some Monday and Tuesday that killed several people.

Photo: CBS News

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Meanwhile, broader regional developments demand attention. Saudi Arabia was reported to be reaching out to allies for help with defenses as it deals with Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. Saudi Arabia blamed the Houthis for a drone that was intercepted while headed toward the holy city of Mecca, though the militia denied it. Saudi Arabia said that the kingdom’s defenses intercepted and destroyed a drone Tuesday evening before it entered the airspace over Mecca, Islam’s holiest city and a focal point for followers of the faith. Mecca’s security is “a red line, military spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki said, adding that Saudi forces won't hesitate to act against hostile and terrorist behavior.” A U.N. health official, meanwhile, warned about disease as thousands of Yemenis are displaced because of armed conflict there.