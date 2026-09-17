NVIDIA RTX 60 and AMD RDNA 5 GPUs Could Be Delayed Until 2028

The next generation of consumer desktop graphics cards from both NVIDIA and AMD is facing an extended rollout window, with hardware architectures not expected to reach the market until 2028, according to Kepler_L2. While AMD is anticipated to release a single RDNA 5 chip designated as AT2 in 2027, flagship silicon families including NVIDIA’s Rubin architecture will leave current generations bridging a multi-year gap.

The Hardware Horizon: Why Blackwell and RDNA 4 Are Staying Put

If you were banking on a rapid generational turnover following the early 2025 rollout of initial GeForce RTX 50 series hardware, supply chains and silicon roadmaps are pointing toward a vastly extended lifecycle. According to information shared by Kepler_L2 in Anandtech forums and detailed by outlets like VideoCardz, the upcoming graphics architecture rollout has stalled significantly. NVIDIA’s next-generation GeForce lineup, built on the GR20x silicon family utilizing the Rubin architecture, is not projected to debut until 2028. This upcoming lineup is expected to eventually succeed the current GB202, GB203, GB205, GB206, and GB207 dies that drive the RTX 50 family.

This timeline creates an unusually wide gulf between hardware generations. With no active project development spotted yet across manufacturing partners for these upcoming flagships, the market is looking at a prolonged period where current architectures remain top-tier. Current market conditions and escalating manufacturing realities are forcing a re-evaluation of rapid consumer hardware cadence.

AMD’s Staggered RDNA 5 Strategy and the 2027 Exception

AMD is approaching the next architectural milestone through a fractured rollout plan. While the vast majority of the Radeon RDNA 5 family has slipped into a 2028 window, a lone exception breaks the pattern. An upcoming GPU known internally as AT2 remains slated to arrive in 2027.

Photo: fanaticosdelhardware.com

Industry trackers have yet to confirm which specific market tier or commercial product name will house the AT2 silicon. Whether AMD intends to use this single chip to test the waters of the new architecture in the midrange or stake out an early performance claim remains entirely unconfirmed by official documentation.

However, until AMD issues formal specifications regarding RDNA 5 nomenclature and pricing strategies, this lone 2027 entry leaves the broader Radeon desktop landscape heavily reliant on existing architectures for an extended stretch.

Can RTX 50 SUPER Models Fill the Gap?

The extended wait for NVIDIA’s Rubin architecture leaves an awkward vacuum in the product stack, casting intense scrutiny on potential mid-cycle refreshes. Rumors surrounding a prospective GeForce RTX 50 SUPER series have fluctuated wildly over recent months. Some industry reports indicated that these refreshed cards faced cancellation due to the soaring cost and tight supply constraints associated with 3 GB GDDR7 memory modules—components necessary to scale up frame buffers on models like a rumored 24 GB RTX 5080 SUPER, 24 GB RTX 5070 Ti SUPER, and 18 GB RTX 5070 SUPER.

Photo: pcmrace.com

Other sources maintain that parts of the SUPER lineup reached physical partner validation stages before companies pumped the brakes. If NVIDIA opts to release select mid-cycle refreshes, these cards will have to carry the performance banner through late 2027 and well into 2028. For builders sizing up current hardware, component pricing and regional availability will dictate whether to invest in existing Blackwell stock or wait out the lengthy horizon toward the 2028 platform shifts.