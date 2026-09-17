Shane Donlon, a father from Castlerea, County Roscommon, claimed a sporting victory on the opening day of the 2026 National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, County Offaly, by winning the welly-throwing competition, securing a free T-shirt and bragging rights.

The Bottom Line

The Winner: Shane Donlon of Castlerea, Co Roscommon, out-threw the competition at Screggan, Co Offaly.

Shane Donlon of Castlerea, Co Roscommon, out-threw the competition at Screggan, Co Offaly. The Strategy: After feeling a hamstring tweak on his first attempt, Donlon eased up on his second throw and targeted a nearby sign on his third to seal the win.

After feeling a hamstring tweak on his first attempt, Donlon eased up on his second throw and targeted a nearby sign on his third to seal the win. The Event: The agri-convention drew crowds alongside traditions, robot dogs, and rural fashion displays.

A Tweak in the Hamstring and a Target on the Sign

Competing on the opening day of the agricultural gathering in Screggan, County Offaly, the Roscommon native quickly realized that raw power might cost him more than just a trophy. According to reporting from The Irish Times, Donlon felt an immediate warning sign after his initial launch.

“I threw it the first time and I could feel a little tweak in the hamstring, so I said: ‘I’m not going to be ripping that with this craic’,” Donlon told The Irish Times journalist Stephen Conneelly. Rather than pushing through and risking injury, he recalibrated his entire athletic approach.

“The second one, I just took it easy and the third one, I said I’ll go for the sign,” Donlon explained. That final calculated toss hit its mark, securing the victory and earning him a prize T-shirt bearing the slogan: “I gave it welly at the Ploughing.” His son, Eoghan, watched the winning throw from the sidelines, capturing a family moment amid the sprawling 700-acre site.

Family Rivalries and High-Tech Attractions at Screggan

While the adult welly-throwing category brought out tactical precision, the younger competitors offered a different style of play. Seven-year-old Mikey Cully faced off against his eight-year-old sister, Lillian, in a contested round. Mikey’s enthusiastic underarm technique sent an adult-sized boot straight toward his sister, prompting a debate over whether it was entirely accidental. Lillian noted to The Irish Times that her brother “would do that on purpose at home,” though the brief sporting grievance dissolved into laughter just as quickly.

Photo: irishtimes.com

Away from the throwing lanes, the Screggan site offered a cross-section of modern rural culture. More than 1,700 stands accommodated crowds expected to reach roughly 250,000 visitors over the course of the week. Mother and daughter Sandra and Laura Kelly traveled from County Offaly to experience the festivities, stopping by a packed local fashion show featuring Irish designers and models working an elevated runway. Meanwhile, just a twenty-minute walk across the grid-managed grounds, engineering exhibits drew crowds with automated displays, including a robotic dog named Fido showcasing the integration of artificial intelligence into modern farming technology.

The Cultural Footprint of the Agri-Event

The National Ploughing Championships function as a showcase for agricultural machinery and competitive soil-turning. For attendees like the Donlon family, the scale of the event requires logistical planning. Reflecting on the array of attractions, Shane Donlon remarked that visitors “would nearly want the two days if you wanted to see everything.”

Photo: europesays.com

National Ploughing Championships: 2026 Screggan Highlights Attraction / Event Location / Context Notable Details Welly-Throwing Competition Opening Day, Screggan, Co Offaly Won by Shane Donlon (Castlerea, Co Roscommon) after tactical throw adjustments. Exhibition Scale 700-Acre Site Features over 1,700 stands and projected attendance figures near 250,000. Technology & Innovation Engineers Ireland Stand Featured automated robotics and AI demonstrations, including Fido the robot dog.

By blending traditional rural pastimes like footwear-launching with cutting-edge robotics and local fashion retail, the event maintains its grip on the cultural calendar. For one Roscommon father and son, a trip to Offaly turned into an afternoon of sporting glory.

What is the most unexpected competition you have ever witnessed at a regional agricultural show? Share your stories and thoughts in the comments below.