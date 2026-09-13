90-Million-Year-Old Fossil Reveals Small Dinosaur on Ancient Japanese Coast

A 90-million-year-old dinosaur bone discovered on the grounds of the Iwaki City Ammonite Center in Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, has been identified as the right sternal plate of a small styracosternan iguanodontian, revealing that ancient Cretaceous coastal environments supported herbivorous dinosaurs of vastly different body sizes living side by side.

Two Decades in Storage Before Breakthrough Analysis

According to research published in Paleontological Research, the specimen sat in museum storage for more than twenty years after its initial recovery in 1999. When first found in the Obisagawa Member of the Ashizawa Formation, researchers tentatively classified it as a sternal plate belonging to a hadrosauroid dinosaur. The rocks in the area formed approximately 90 million to 88 million years ago during the Late Cretaceous period.

Geological data shows that these sediments accumulated in a shallow-marine environment. Land-dwelling animals occasionally washed into or lived near these prehistoric coastlines, creating a mixed deposition of marine and terrestrial fossils.

Sizing Up the Iwaki Styracosternan

Researchers in Tsukuba conducted a detailed morphological re-evaluation of the isolated chest bone. By comparing the specimen with corresponding skeletal elements from related taxa, they estimated that the animal reached a length of roughly 3 meters, or 10 feet.

This dimension stands in stark contrast to other finds from the same geological layer. Previous excavations in Japan have unearthed much larger iguanodontian remains, including a skeleton representing an animal stretching approximately 8 meters, or 26 feet, long. This stark variation demonstrates that the eastern edge of ancient Asia accommodated a diverse range of body sizes within the same herbivorous group.

The Ecological Complexity of Ancient Eastern Asia

Iguanodontians represented a highly successful clade of plant-eating dinosaurs that migrated across the Laurasian supercontinent, establishing populations across what are now Asia, Europe, and North America.

Photo: knowridge.com

Because the Iwaki specimen consists of a single bone, scientists cannot yet determine whether the small dimensions reflect a naturally diminutive species or an immature individual that had not reached full adult growth. Even with these limitations, the find enriches the understanding of Cretaceous biodiversity along Japan’s ancient shores, proving that a complex web of varying herbivores inhabited the coastline 90 million years ago.