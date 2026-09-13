Raul Jimenez Scores 90th-Minute Winner as Wolves Beat Sheffield United 1-0

The decisive strike broke a tense Championship deadlock, propelling Cesar Peixoto’s side to a hard-fought away triumph.

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Tactical Stalemate and the Bramall Lane Battle For the vast majority of the fixture, the tactical whiteboard dictated a cagey affair. Chris Wilder set up Sheffield United in a rigid defensive shape that effectively starved Wolves of space between the lines. Marshall Munetsi served as Wolves’ primary attacking outlet early on, testing Michael Cooper with a powerful first-time strike. Yet, Cooper remained largely untested as the hosts’ backline successfully absorbed sustained periods of possession. But the tape tells a different story regarding how close the game came to swinging much earlier.

Controversy and the Turning Points on the Pitch The fixture’s major flashpoint arrived just after the interval. With 50 minutes on the clock, Mateus Mane redirected a flick toward goal that clearly struck the outstretched hand of Sheffield United defender Mark McGuinness inside the area. Referee Rob Jones waved away penalty appeals, instead signaling only for a corner kick. Analyzing the incident on Sky Sports Football, co-commentator Gary Rowett noted: “His arm comes out, it hits him on the end of the arm. I think Sheffield United have probably got away with one there.” Buoyed by the let-off, Sheffield United sought to wrest control. Debutant Jordan Ayew injected direct running from the right flank, nearly breaking the deadlock when he flashed a dangerous cross-shot inches past the far post. Yet, as Wilder’s side tired, the tactical depth of the Wolves bench ultimately tilted the pitch.

Late-Game Execution and Managerial Reactions Cesar Peixoto’s second-half substitutions proved decisive in breaking down the stubborn Sheffield United low-block. In the 90th minute, Andre initiated the sequence by locating Kieran Trippier. Trippier advanced the ball to Tommy Doyle, whose incisive delivery found Jimenez lurking to sweep home the winner. Metric Sheffield United Wolverhampton Wanderers Goals Scored 0 1 First-Half xG 0.06 — First-Half Opposition Box Touches 2 — Decisive Goal Minute N/A 90′ Reflecting on the fine margins that decided the contest, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder pointed to momentary lapses in concentration. Speaking to Sky Sports, Wilder admitted: “It’s top-end Championship football when you’re playing teams like we have done today. They punish you if you just switch off for a moment. The players maybe didn’t get what they deserved from the game, but that’s how the Championship is at times, so we have to roll with that and handle it.” Photo: rerace.net Meanwhile, Peixoto emphasized the necessity of squad rotation and veteran leadership during a grueling fixture schedule. “It’s an important win for us. We knew it was going to be difficult to play in this stadium against this team,” Peixoto told Sky Sports. Addressing his match-winner, the head coach added: “On Jimenez: ‘He’s 35 years old, so we have to manage him the best way. He’s a key player for us. This week, we have three games, so we had to manage the options. Raul, as a captain, helped the team from the bench, not only with the goal he scored, but he helped to defend the set-pieces.'”

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