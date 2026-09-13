Debate Erupts Over Feyenoord’s 5-1 Loss to Barcelona and Sem Steijn’s Celebration

Fantasy & Market Impact

The Camp Nou Fallout and the Debate Over Satisfaction

Speaking on Goedemorgen Eredivisie, veteran analyst Hans Kraay Jr. voiced unease regarding the mood inside the Rotterdam camp after the final whistle in Catalonia.

“I hope they’ve put the first Champions League match against Barcelona behind them and that they’ll do well again just like against NEC,” Kraay Jr. stated, before adding, “The feeling that predominates for me is that they were a little too satisfied with a 5-1 defeat.”

That assessment drew a counter-perspective from FC Twente forward Daan Rots. Watching the match from afar, Rots argued that context matters when assessing a defensive low-block pitted against elite Spanish opposition. “I think Barca is just a serious contender for the Champions League this season,” Rots noted. “You can always have an opinion that you don’t have to lose 5-1, but I also really saw a number of good moments. Sem scored, so I thought it was wonderful to see myself.”

Unlocking Sem Steijn: The Pre-Season Opportunity Gap

The centerpiece of the discussion centers on Sem Steijn, the midfielder brought in from FC Twente with significant expectations who has struggled to lock down a permanent spot in the starting XI. Rots defended his former teammate not only regarding the player’s joyful goal celebration at Camp Nou—which drew external criticism—but also concerning his overall treatment since arriving in Rotterdam.

“I can really get a bit angry about that,” Rots said regarding the backlash to Steijn’s celebration. “It’s Camp Nou, doesn’t that just make you happy to see? He’s in a difficult situation and doesn’t always play. When you come on and show something, I understand very well that you’re happy with it.”

Crucially, Rots pointed to a structural failure in how the player’s early tenure was managed. “When a new coach comes in, everyone says you start from zero. But in my view, it’s not like he really got a chance in the pre-season,” Rots asserted. Backing his former colleague’s clinical qualities, Rots added, “I think Sem is just terribly good, because he scores at least fifteen for you if he plays.”

Player Profile & Tactical Metrics Comparison Player Current Club Primary Position Projected Output (Eredivisie) Sem Steijn Feyenoord Attacking Midfielder / False Nine 15+ Goals (Est. per full season) Daan Rots FC Twente Winger / Wide Forward Key Creator / Direct Threat

Tactical Integration and the Midfield Horizon

Adding a technical perspective to the debate, former professional Mario Been suggested that Steijn’s skillset remains vital for Feyenoord’s domestic and European campaigns. Been believes the playmaker will carve out a definitive role as the season progresses, potentially operating in an advanced or hybrid tactical shape.

“He was brought in with a lot of bombast from FC Twente and I still think that’s a good choice,” Been analyzed. “If you are then allowed to participate again in such a stadium, it’s a personal victory that you score a goal there. He is just really a midfielder that Feyenoord still needs. I thought it was nice to see.”

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